Friday's local scoreboard, Feb. 3

Girls basketball

6

Friday’s results

May-Port-CG 82, Kindred 62

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 56, Center-Stanton 29

Bismarck Century 71, Turtle Mountain 44

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 60, Red Lake Falls 46

Fertile-Beltrami 69, Park Christian 62

Stephen-Argyle 63, Warroad 40

Thief River Falls 58, Park Rapids 43

Kittson Co. Central 57, Red Lake CC 36

Fosston 58, Ada-Borup-West 52

Nevis 40, Cass Lake-Bena 37

Northern Freeze 60, Goodridge-Grygla 53

GF Red River 66,GF Central 16

Halftime: Red River 39, Central 8

GF Central – Lauren Reardon 6, Kiara Holweger 6, Jacie Reardon 2, Emily Arnold 2

GF Red River – Jocelyn Schiller 27, Hannah Litzinger 9, Alex Stauss 6, Cassidy O’Halloran 6, Morgan Hartze 4, Amber Johnson 4, Ella Weippert 3, Addy Fargo 3, Sheigh Panos 2, Rylie McQuillan 2

Sacred Heart 51, Bagley 31

Halftime: SH 25, Bagley 15

Sacred Heart – Finley Horken 2, Leah Sundby 4, Lydia Riskey 2, Ella Adolphson 3, Ava Knudson 6, Lexi Lawrence 13, Isabel Vonesh 21

Bagley – Sadie Fultz 5, Kathryn Warmbold 5, Lydia Ramsrud 2, Kira Thompson 6, Ana Fernandez 2

East Grand Forks 67,Breckenridge 59

Halftime: EGF 32, Breckenridge 23

Breckenridge – Ceroll 2, Bernotas 16, Yaggie 18, Johnson 4, Roberts 9, Gowin 2, Twidwell 1

East Grand Forks – Alison Kovar 3, Kylee Mattison 8, Sophia Perkins 1

Mya Langerud 6, Camryn Adams 14, Ellie Marcott 9, Tatem Votava 18, Ella Thorvilson 3. McKaylee Fitzpatrick 5

Thompson 55, Rugby 45

Halftime: Thompson 27, Rugby 22

Rugby – Elise Fahnestock 2, Kendyl Hager 15, Joran Jundtd 6, Peyton Hauck 2, Mykell Heidlebaugh 13, Joey Wolf 4, Lacie Deplazes 1

Thompson – Olivia Dick 5, Sydney Schwabe 14, Jordyn Tozer 2, Addison Sage 13, Clara Stevens 12, Kya Hurst 7, Brenna Martin 2

Grafton 62, Cavalier 33

Halftime: Grafton 34, Cavalier 23

Grafton – Savannah Blackcloud 6, Ainsley McLain 19, Addison Fredericksen 5, Kate LeClerc 10, Paityn Ziegelmann 3, Keira Cole 18, Summer Moberg 2

Cavalier – Eden Carrier 8, Jade Kihne 6, Rylen Burgess 10, Teagyn Fitzsimonds 9

Devils Lake 49, Fargo North 48

Halftime: Fargo North 20, Devils Lake 16

Devils Lake – Ava Beck 4, Gabrielle McLaurin 8, Anna Shock 2, Cabryn Fritel 5, Jadyn Frelich 12, Tylee Brodina 11, Jole Martinson 1, Claire Heilman 3, Torri Fee 4

Fargo North – Fluge 11, Thiel 8, Faulkner 6, Swanson 9, Andedrson 1, Hammes 5, Osier 8

North Border 43,Park River/F-L 37

Halftime: NB 15, PRFL 12

North Border – Addi Brown 10, Jailyn Johnson 3, Jenna Fraser 16, Taelyn Dunnigan 6, Keira Moore 8

Park River/F-L – Lily Skibicki 5, Addi Skibicki 7, Sophia Markusen 6, Dani Thompson 2, Hannah Halvorson 12, Megan Larson 5

Harvey-Wells County 64, North Star 37

Halftime: HWC 37, NS 16

North Star – Payton Harpestad 8, Katie Erickstad 6, Annabelle Staus 4, Mattea Wanzek 6, Claire Weber 5, Jorie Ahlberg 8

Harvey-Wells County – Larissa Arnold 15, Emma Dockter 9, Breanna Heilman 9, Aubree Wolfe 7, Braylee Keller 11, Rachel Neumiller 11

St. John 73, Benson County 46

Halftime: St. John 37, Benson Co. 20

Benson County – Williams 2, Engstrom 7, Kenner 20, Maddock 9, Fautsch 7, Knatterud 1

St. John – Disrud 2, Delorme 2, Slater 10, Jearoth 10, Decoteau 15, Al bertson 2, Morin 13, A. Delorme 1, Davis 3, Desjarlais 15

Stephen-Argyle 63, Warroad 40

Halftime: SA 40, Warroad 20

Stephen-Argyle – Tessa Durand 13, Charlotte Rogus 6, Britni Kroll 9, Regan Swanson 16, Emma Evans 4, Isabelle Westman 1, Ayla Woinarowicz 1, Greta Svendsen 2

Warroad – Faith Lilly 23, Larson 2, Rilyn Anderson 5, Leah Loeffler 6, Mara Heinen 2, Abigail Mayfield 2

Crookston 50, Wadena-Deer Creek 48

Halftime: C 26, WDC 25

Crookston – Libby Salentine 12, Abby Borowicz 12, Isabell Smith 11, Chloe Boll 6, Emma Gunderson 5, Halle Winjum 4

WDC – Montana Carsten 15, Maddison Carsten 15, Addyson Gravelle 6, Payten Gravelle 6, Jada Dykhoff 5

Thursday’s results

May-Port-CG 54,Larimore 21

Halftime: MPCG 31, Larimore 10

MPCG – Maysa Larson 2, Reagan Zerface 14, Raina Satrom 6, Danica Hanson 8, Rylee Satrom 18, Kiaza Carlson 2, Kate Bradner 4

Larimore – Micayla Sharp 3, Sadie Aamodt 2, Kendra Gemmill 3, Avarie Zahradka 6, Allison Larson 7

Goodridge-Grygla 52,Sacred Heart 48

Halftime: Sacred Heart 21, Goodridge-Grygla 18

Sacred Heart -- Finley Horken 1, Lydia Riskey 8, Leah Sundby 13, Isabel Vonesh 9, Audrey Zavoral 7, Lexi Lawrence 10

Goodridge-Grygla -- Caitlin Jacobson 22, Brooklyn Kriel 2, Morgan Underdahl 4, Chesney Salo 3, Sadie Anderson 6, Kylie Delage 15

Carrington 50,New Rockford-Shey. 20

Halftime: Carrington 29, New Rockford-Shey. 7

Carrington -- Kacie Rexin 8, Madison Johnson 13, Kenadie Pazdernik 3, Edyn Hoornaert 10, Brynn Smith 3, Olivia Threadgold 6, Isabel Wendel 5, Emma Hone 2

New Rockford-Sheyenne -- Kelsie Belquist 4, Kaiya O’Connor 6, Ava Peterson 4, Katie Allmaras 4, Addy Fandrich 2

Nelson County 45,Midway-Minto 43

Halftime: Midway-Minto 28, Nelson County 23

Nelson County -- Krista Lippert 10, Sydnee Johnson 8, Rylan Parsley 12, Bailey Flaagan 3, Emily Larson 2, Jessie Monsebroten 2, Nevaeh Huso 3

Midway-Minto -- Danielle Flanders 2, Elyse McMillan 11, Maddy Korynta 13, Addyson Hefta 8, Emma McMillan 5, Elle Brueckner 4

Stephen-Argyle Central 51,Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 50

Halftime: Warren-A-O 28, Stephen-Argyle 22

Stephen-Argyle -- Liv Efta 15, Tessa Durand 9, Regan Swanson 20, Isabelle Westman 7

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo -- Markelle Pederson 6, Annie Peterson 6, Hannah Pederson 3, Reegan Mortimer 19, Ava Oberg 1, Annika Magnusson 15

Badger-Greenbush-MR 78,Roseau 38

Halftime: Badger-Greenbush-MR 43, Roseau 21

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River -- Jade Reese 10, Kenzie Dahl 6, Hannah Bergsnev 12, Tessany Blazek 9, Ada Lee 2, Kinsley Hanson 14, Cassie Dahl 8, Sierra Westberg 11

Roseau -- Bachleitner 9, Severson 4, Preteau 12, Kvien 9, Ulvin 2, Kendrick 2

N.D. Class B Region 11 tournament

In Rugby

Thursday, February 9

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Rugby, bye; No. 7 Velva vs. No. 2 Bottineau, 4 p.m.; No. 6 Nedrose vs. No. 3 TGU, 5:30 p.m.; No. 5 Drake-Anamoose vs. No. 4 Westhope-Newburg, 7 p.m.

Friday, February 10

Consolation semifinals, 2:30 and 4 p.m.

Semifinals, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 11

State qualifiers, 4 and 5:30 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

N.D. Class A

Week 9 poll

1. Bismarck Century (16 first-place votes) 87 total points, 11-2 87 overall record

2. Fargo Davies (2) 70, 13-1

3. Red River 57, 14-1

4. Minot High 37, 13-3

5. Bismarck Legacy 12, 11-2

Others receiving votes: West Fargo 12-3 and Bismarck 11-4

N.D. Class B

Week 10 poll

1. Thompson (16 first-place votes) 160 total points, 14-1 overall record

2. Rugby 117, 14-1

3. Central McLean 109, 16-1

4. Kenmare-Bowbells 108, 15-2

5. Central Cass 99, 11-3

6. Shiloh Christian 94, 13-2

7. Garrison 73, 15-1

8. Oakes 41, 13-2

9. Bowman County 33, 15-1

10. May-Port CG 28, 13-3

Others receiving votes: Carrington 13-3, Northern Cass 12-4, Beulah 11-5, Kidder County 13-3, Kindred 10-4

Boys basketball

6

Friday’s results

Win-E-Mac 66, Norman Co./U-H 65

Roseau 75, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 70

Cass Lake-Bena 87, Clearbrook-Gonvick 46

Perham 63, Frazee 32

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 94, Lake of the Woods 34

GF Red River 76, GF Central 67

Halftime: GFRR 31, GFC 23

GFC – Erick Paye 19, Cole Wilber 13, Jack Simmers 10, Leo Strandell 9, Ross Wilber 9, Noah Lund 4, Kendall Kjonaas 3

GFRR – Reis Rowekamp 24, Pearce Parks 17, Zac Kraft 17, Logan Arason 9, Carter Byron 8

Crookston 71, Warroad 67, OT

Halftime: Warroad 39, Crookston 34

Crookston – Tanner Giese 24, Hunter Nicholas 17, Ryan Abeld 8, Jack Everett 8, Reggie Winjum 5, Isaac Thomforde 5, Caden Boike 2, Michael Deng 2

Warroad – Liam Grover 16, Kason Petruszewski 15, Gage Thompson 13, Ayden Gustafson 9, Todd Eastvold 8, Kolden Gustafson 3, Logan Kvarnolv e

Goodridge-Grygla 58,Kittson Co. Central 49

Halftime: G-G 35, KCC 19

KCC – Dylan Warnke 3, Braden Faken 8, Ty Vig 13, Chisum Schmiedeberg 9, Kellen Johnson 8, Andrew Knutson 8

Goodridge-Grygla – Blake Rychlock 23, Matt Busse 2, Carson Rubischko 2, Lewis Jones 31

Thursday’s results

Park Rapids 78,EGF Senior High 73

Halftime: EGF Senior High 37, Park Rapids 32

Park Rapids -- Caleb Arola 2, Noah Morris 29, Blake Morris 14, Cory Johnson 10, Mason Yliniemi 3, Noah Larson 12, Ryan Carroll 6, Luke Hartang 2

EGF Senior High -- Austin Rusling 10, Clyde Anderson 18, Chase Lindgren 6, Drew Carpenter 11, Cooper Smith 5, Brady Loer 5, Kayden Vanyo 8, Carson McDonald 3, Damien Bushaw 7

Sacred Heart 75,Kittson County Central 42

Halftime: Sacred Heart 38, Kittson County Central 13

Sacred Heart -- Mike Gapp 4, Josiah Sundby 11, Parker Erickson 11, Breck Bloom 5, Ethan Arntson 16, Isaac Ortiz 3, Mantana Jorgerson 1, Landen Denney 12, Greg Downs 12

Kittson County Central -- Warnke 4, Faken 5, Knutson 3, Ristad 7, Vig 12, Johnson 5, TerWee 3, Knutson 3

Sacred Heart head coach Destry Sterkel: “Great team effort tonight. KCC was a little short handed and we came out and took care of business. We need to rest up and be ready for WAO on Saturday afternoon.”

Four Winds-Minn. 71,Langdon-E-M 38

Halftime: Four Winds-Minn. 31, Langdon-E-M 23

Langdon-Edmore-Munich -- Jayden Lee 8, Nickolas Kingzett 2, Jack Romfo 6, Cody Amble 4, Rayce Worley 13, Levi Swanson 2, Tanner McDonald 3

Four Winds-Minnewaukan -- Deng Deng 25, Keilan Longie 5, Dalen Leftbear 14, Keyshawn St. Pierre 2, Jonte Delorme 1, Wade Nestell 9, Kelson Keja 11, Ky Keja 4

Kindred 56,Lisbon 42

Halftime: Kindred 28, Lisbon 17

Kindred -- Brooks Bakko 4, Cole Campbell 2, Karson Ouse 21, Presely Peraza 16, Owen Hoyme 2, Jorgen Swenson 3, Jack Davis 8

Lisbon -- Lincoln Adair 9, Wyatt Olson 14, Cameron Cordero 4, Ethan Gilbert 8, Jordyn Bittner 7

North Border 91,Cavalier 60

Halftime: North Border 58, Cavalier 27

Cavalier -- Zack Anderson 10, Talen DeVine 37, Ryan Pelletier 2, Breckon Thorpe 5, Kaden Yanish 5, Ethan Longtine 1

North Border -- Trenton Cosley 22, Grant Cosley 13, Brody Berg 3, Grayson Ohmann 7, Ayden Stainbrook 30, Kyle Thomas 10, Cody Eisenbeis 6

Red Lake County Central 61,Blackduck 54

Halftime: Red Lake County Central 28, Blackduck 19

Red Lake County Central -- E. Klamm 1, A. Rude 2, C. Vettleson 11, Q. Graves 3, J. Flatgard 2, S. Majeres 14, C. Whalen 13, M. Thomas 15

Blackduck -- A. Sundvall 8, E. Larson 8, K. Sparby 3, K. Anderson 12, M. Mills 13, C. Cook 10

Northern Freeze 90,Badger-Greenbush-MR 39

Halftime: Northern Freeze 54, Badger-Greenbush-MR 19

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River -- Gabe Warne 10, Masen Swenson 7, Ty Christian 6, Cole Blazek 6, Mason Scharf 4, Ivan Olafson 4, Brennan Collins 2

Northern Freeze -- Cade Knutsen 20, Ryder Blazejewski 18, Noah Underdahl 13, Jaxon Klegstad 11, Nick Lund 8, Caleb Bray 7, Everett Nelson 6, Gavin Hockstedler 5, Joey Capp 2

Mahnomen-Waubun 82,Climax-Fisher 50

Halftime: Mahnomen-Waubun 47, Climax-Fisher 28

Mahnomen-Waubun -- M. Weaver 4, Ashley 19, McArthur 28, Sudar 7, Clark 14, Qual 3, Lhotka 2, Smith 3, Bellefeuille 2

Climax-Fisher -- Steinmetz 1, T. Evitts 3, Torrence 2, Morris 16, E. Evitts 17, Korynta 8, Gonzelez 2

Thief River Falls 76,Pelican Rapids 52

Halftime: Thief River Falls 36, Pelican Rapids 30

Thief River Falls -- J. McDougall 20, C. Rosendahl 12, J. Rosendahl 18, G. Zutz 4, J. Freidrich 4, J. Manning 18

Pelican Rapids -- N/A

N.D. Class A

Week 9 poll

1. Bismarck Century (18 first-place votes) 90 total points, 15-0 overall record

2. Minot 71, 14-2

3. Mandan 47, 13-2

4. Fargo Davies 43, 13-2

5. Fargo North 18, 10-4

Others receiving votes: Bismarck Legacy 9-5

N.D. Class B

Week 9 poll

1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (16 first-place votes) 160 total points, 11-0 overall record

2. Central Cass 143, 14-0

3. Bishop Ryan 117, 11-1

4. Sargent County 111, 13-0

5. Ellendale 96, 14-0

6. Thompson 77, 9-3

7. Beulah 68, 10-1

8. Shiloh Christian 36, 8-3

9. Grafton 33, 8-3

10. Bowman County 15, 11-2

Others receiving votes: North Border 10-2, North Prairie 12-2, Standing Rock 10-2

Girls hockey

6

Friday’s results

Bismarck Legacy 1,GF KnightRiders 0

Third period – 1. Madison Flemmer (Alyssa Kirkorian, Ella Mortenson) 14:58

Goalie saves – GF: Kaylee Baker 45; BL: Moira Landsverk 16

Crookston 6, East Grand Forks 4

First period – 1. EGF, Kara Ellis (Blake Schultz) 3:17; 2. C, Cassie Solheim (Addie Fee, Taylor Field) 3:50; 3. C, Reese Swanson 8:34; 4. C, Parker Strand (Swanson, Jenna Seaver) 14:00

Second period – 5, C, Ashlyn Bailey 15:50

Third period – 6. C, Strand 5:55; 7. EGF, Ellis (Maggie Plante, Ava Kleinvachter) 8:03; 8. EGF, Schultz 10:16; 9. EGF, Ellis (Plante) 14:37; 10. C, Fee (Brekken Tull, Morgan Nelson) 16:56

Goalie saves – EGF: Britlyn Rasmussen 26; C, Kambelle Frieje 20

Thief River Falls 3, Cloquet 2

First period – 1. TRF, Julia Rude (Kali Knutson) 10:26

Second period – 2. C, Gwen Lilly (Allie Jones, Josie Lindstrom) 5:15

Third period – 3. C, Brayley Merrier 13:46; 4. TRF, Rude, 3:17; 5. Gretchen Cota (Knutson) 1:28

Goalie saves – TRF: Belle Hamre 23; C: Araya Kaminski 7

Thursday’s results

Fergus Falls 5, River Lakes 1

Grand Forks 3,Jamestown 0

First period -- 1. Taylor Kilgore (Marit Seeger, Emma Gray) 11:04

Second period -- 2. Seeger (Averi Greenwood, Annika Presteng) 10:46

Third period -- 3. Presteng PP (Bre Harildstad, Emily Common) 1:49

Goalie saves -- JAM: Olivia Sorlie 8-12-4--24; GF: Kaylee Baker 6-2-5--13

Grand Forks head coach Alex Hedlund: “Big bounce back win for the group. Lots of players made the stat sheet, shutout for Baker, and all in all we played a hard 51 minutes. Quick turn around and then a big battle against Bismarck Legacy tomorrow!”

EGF Senior High 5,Detroit Lakes 0

First period -- 1. Erin Wolff (Sophia Lukach, Laurel Kolstoe) 10:30; 2. Kara Ellis PP (Maggey Plante, Blake Schultz) 11:48

Second period -- 3. Jaelyn Brenden PP (Jillian Frost, Megan Bergh) 1:32

Third period -- 4. Blake Schultz (Ellis, Plante) 0:31; 5. Ellis (Schultz) 9:37

Goalie saves -- DL: Talyn Anderson 63; EGF: Britlyn Rasmussen 9

Warroad 7,Moorhead 2

First period -- 1. WAR, Kate Johnson (Rylee Bartz, Talya Hendrickson) 10:17; 2. WAR, Hendrickson PP (Johnson, Rylee Bartz) 16:22

Second period -- 3. WAR, Katy Comstock (Emmie Hardwick, Katierie Sandy) 3:17; 4. WAR, Hendrickson (Bartz, Johnson) 10:57; 5. WAR, Lexi Kirkeby (Lila Lanctot, Cahlilah Lindquist) 12:33

Third period -- 6. WAR, Johnson (Hendrickson, Bartz) 0:10; 7. WAR, Bartz (Johnson) 4:11; 8. MOR, Ella Holm (Julia Gramer) 9:38; 9. MOR, Olivia Dronen 12:06

Goalie saves -- MOR: Taylor Kressin 30; WAR: Kate Stephens 24

Roseau 4,Crookston 1

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1. R, Lily Erickson (Payton Remick, Greta Hedlund) 0:15; 2. R, Erickson (Remick) 3:15; 3. R, Jasmine Hovda 4:05

Third period -- 4. R, Hovda (Addyson Johnson) 1:15; 5. CRO, Brynley Coleman (Emma LaPlante) 2:52

Goalie saves -- R: Jada Pelowski 30; CRO: Kambelle Freije 5, Kailee Magsam 12

Minn. Section 8AAtournament

Tuesday's quarterfinals

No. 8 Sartell at No. 1 Moorhead, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Brainerd at No. 4 Bemidji, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Buffalo at No. 2 Roseau, 6 p.m.

No. 6 St. Cloud at No. 3 Alexandria, 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Saturday

Championship

Feb. 15

Boys hockey

6

Friday’s results

Fargo Davies 10, West Fargo 1

Greenway 2, Crookston 1

First period – 1. C, Jack Doda 5:55

Second period – 2. G, Gino Troumbly (Ashton Sanderson) 3:03; 3. G, Jace Kammeier (Beau Carlson) 10:54

Goalie saves – G: Derek Giebau 36; C: Jaren Bailey 28

Thursday’s results

Roseau 6, Bemidji 2

Kittson County Central 7, Breckenridge-Wahpeton 2

Grafton-PR 7, Red Lake Falls 0

Bagley-Fosston 4, May-Port 0

Northern Lakes 7, Wadena-Deer Creek 2

Park Rapids 10, Lake of the Woods 4

GF Central 2,EGF Senior High 1

First period -- 1. GFC, Rylan Hoffman (Cole Barta) 12:34

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- 2. GFC, Colton Bjorge 0:27; 3. EGF, Jace Van Eps (Cooper Hills, Hunter Varnson) 7:14

Goalie saves -- GFC: Preston Diederich 4-9-10--23; EGF: Chase Mero 6-3-7--16

Girls wrestling

6

N.D. East Region

Duals Tournament

In Carrington, Friday

Quarterfinals, 1 p.m.

Central Cass 57, Pembina County North 24

Lisbon 42, Grand Forks 39

South Border 48, West Fargo United 30

Carrington 42, Fargo Schools 40

Semifinals

Central Cass 60, Lisbon 24

Carrington 51, South Border 30

Consolation

Grand Forks 43, Pembina County North 42, by forfeit tiebreaker criteria

Championship

Fargo Schools 54, West Fargo United 30

Central Cass 54, Carrington 27

Third place

Fargo Schools 60, Grand Forks 24

KnightRiders qualify for state: The Grand Forks KnightRiders girls’ wrestling team qualified for the state dual tournament by placing fourth in the East Region qualifying tournament Friday in Carrington. Grand Forks defeated Pembina County North and South Border in wrestleback matches before falling to Fargo in the third place match. Central Cass defeated Carrington for first place. Grand Forks Red River hosts the East Region girls’ individual wrestling qualifying tournament this coming Friday.

Coach Matt Berglund: “We didn’t have our full line up so every win was crucial, but Lexie Ray’s win against South Border was the key to that particular dual and ultimately propelled us into the state tournament.”

Boys wrestling

6

Friday’s results

West Fargo Sheyenne 64, GF Central 12

Coach Jeff Welsh: “We ran into the top team in the EDC tonight and it showed. “We had a chance to win a few more matches, but when we didn’t the team score really got away from us. Our team wrestled hard on back to back nights against West Fargo and Sheyenne. Hopefully a couple tough days of competition helps to prepare us for the rigors of the postseason. We don’t have time to dwell on tonight’s dual though as we host Fargo South and Red River tomorrow to close out the regular season.” GFC is now 4-3 in the EDC and 10-10 overall.

Thursday’s result

West Fargo 64,GF Central 18

106: Cesar Cruz (GFC) over Thomas Johnson 0:44; 113: Landon Geiger (WF) over Gabe Flores 3:43; 120: Tanner Thoreson (WF) over Zack Nelson MD 15-4; 126: Noah Davidson (WF) over Caden Everson 3:01; 132: Owen Magnell (WF) over Bryce Kelley 1:55; 138: Nolan Maus (WF) win by forfeit; 145: Sean Christopherson (WF) over Logan Vorhies 0:54; 152: Tyler Porter (WF) over Mason Williams 0:48; 160: Lance Iverson (WF) over Landon Petron 1:44; 170: Waylon Cressell (WF) over Gavin Pihlgren 2:37; 182: Kaleb Porter (WF) over Malachi Beaulieu 0:28; 195: Connor Lamb (WF) over Roberto Garza 1:47; 220: Michael Torgerson (GFC) over Jacob Bild 1:02; 285: Daniel Suda (GFC) over Amaree Williams 3:44

GF Central head coach Jeff Welsh: “We started off well as Cesar Cruz got us a pin after being out for a couple of weeks with an injury. We then lost the momentum in the lower weights and West Fargo got on a roll though 195 pounds. Michael Torgerson got a big pin at 220 pounds, avenging an earlier loss in the season. Daniel Suda closed out the dual with a dominating win and pin at 285 pounds.”

NOTE: GFC is now 10-9 overall and 4-2 in the EDC.

Boys swimming

6

Friday’s result

Mandan 90, GF KnightRiders 89

Winners, GF top 3

200 medley relay – 1. GF (Aiden Johnson, Logan Bjerke, Ryaan Alshami, Avery Berg) 1:44.36

200 freestyle – 1. Jackson Reick, GF, 1:52.31; 2. Aiden Johnson, GF, 1:59.12

200 IM – 1. Logan Bjerke, GF 2:20.20; 2. Avery Berg, GF, 2:11.00; 3. Marco Llapa, GF, 2:28.15

50 freestyle – 1. Ethan Parker, M, 26.32

1 meter diving – 1. Jacob Thomas, M, 203.60

100 butterfly – 1. Ryaan Alshami, GF, 55.70; 2. Marco Llapa, GF, 1:05.35

100 freestyle – 1. Ian Lahtinen, M, 57.94; 2. Michael Schill, GF, 58:98

500 freestyle – 1. Elias Eberhardt, GF, 5:39.98

200 freestyle relay – 1. GF (Berg, Johnson, Rerick, Alshami) 1:31.81

100 backstroke – 1. Vincent Keller, M, 1:02.16

100 breaststroke – 1. Parker, M, 1:11.91’ 3. Schmill 1:19.47

400 freestyle relay – 1. GF (Alshami, Berg, Rerick, Johnson) 3:25.57

Coach Brent Newman: We capped off a physically and mentally exhausting week of training with a solid dual meet against Mandan. The longer than normal bus ride today raised the level of adversity the guys had to work through as they faced both the difficulty of being tired along with the lethargy that comes from traveling. As expected, they rose to the challenge as the effort and intensity rose considerably following the diving event tonight and the guys got back to the supportive and encouraging group that has been one of their trademarks so far this season. We swam a bit different meet lineup than normal tonight which created different challenges for all the guys but our interest was seeing what kind of edge we could get out of some of our relay combinations. We are looking for the guys to get a quality night’s sleep so tomorrow they can really step up and have a better second day at what will be the state competition pool in a month’s time. We are fast approaching the conclusion of another season and the pressure will begin rising for everyone as we close in on those ultimate goals each guy has for himself.

Women’s basketball

6

Summit League

Standings

Conf. Overall

S.D. State 12-0 19-5

N.D. State 8-3 14-7

Oral Roberts 7-4 10-12

South Dakota 7-5 11-12

North Dakota 5-6 12-9

Omaha 5-7 10-13

Denver 5-7 9-14

Kansas City 3-8 7-15

Western Ill. 3-9 8-15

St. Thomas 3-9 8-14

Thursday’s results

N.D. State 86, South Dakota 82, OT

Denver 72, Western Illinois 62

Omaha 58, St. Thomas 54

S.D. State 75,North Dakota 57

Halftime: S.D. State 35, North Dakota 31

S.D. State (FG-FT-TP) -- Haleigh Timmer 6-13 2-3 16, Paiton Burckhard 5-16 4-4 14, Myah Selland 3-8 2-2 9, Dry Gylten 1-4 2-2 5, Tori Nelson 0-3 2-2 2, Kallie Theisen 2-6 7-8 11, Brooklyn Meyer 3-5 2-4 8, Paige Meyer 1-5 3-6 6, Madysen Vlastuin 1-3 0-0 3, Mesa Byom 0-0 1-2 1, Madison Mathiowetz 0-0 0-0 0, Ellie Colbeck 0-1 0-0 0, Regan Nesheim 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-64 25-33 75

North Dakota -- Kacie Borowicz 3-12 4-5 10, Sammiyah Hoskin 4-9 2-2 10, Claire Orth 3-6 0-0 6, Jolene Daninger 2-3 0-0 4, Juliet Gordon 1-4 1-2 3, Nakiyah Hurst 5-17 6-7 16, Maggine Manson 1-6 0-0 3, Rakiyah Beal 0-0 3-4 4, Allie McCarthy 1-3 0-0 2, DJ Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Miranda VanderWal 0-1 0-0 0, Mikayla Aumer 0-0 0-0 0, Tara Bieniewicz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-63 16-20 57

Three-pointers -- SDSU 6-27 (Timmer 2-6, Burckhard 0-4, Selland 1-3, Gylten 1-4, Nelson 0-2, Theisen 0-1, P. Meyer 1-4, Vlastuin 1-2, Colbeck 0-1), UND 1-16 (Borowicz 0-1, Hoskin 0-1, Gordon 0-2, Hurst 0-6, Manson 1-5, Davis 0-1); Rebounds -- SDSU 47 (Timmer 5, Burckhard 5, Selland 7, Gylten 1, Nelson 2, Theisen 12, B. Meyer 4, P. Meyer 3, Vlastuin 1, Byom 2, Mathiowetz 1, TEAM 4), UND 40 (Borowicz 6, Hoskin 5, Orth 4, Daninger 4, Gordon 4, Hurst 3, Beal 3, McCarthy 2, Davis 1, VanderWal 3, TEAM 5); Assists -- SDSU 9 (Gylten 2, Nelson 1, B. Meyer 1, P. Meyer 5), UND 6 (Borowicz 4, Orth 1, Hurst 1); Turnovers -- SDSU 7 (Timmer 1, Burckhard 1, Selland 1, Nelson 1, Theisen 1, B. Meyer 1, P. Meyer 1), UND 10 (Borowicz 3, Orth 3, Daninger 1, Gordon 1, Manson 1, TEAM 1)

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

Standings

Conf. Overall

Minn. Duluth 15-1 18-3

Augustana 13-3 19-3

MSU Mankato 13-3 17-3

St. Cloud St. 12-4 15-5

SW Minn. St. 10-6 13-8

UMary 11-6 12-8

UM Crookston 9-8 10-13

Northern St. 7-9 12-10

Con.-St. Paul 7-9 10-10

MSU Moor. 7-9 10-10

Wayne State 6-10 10-10

Minot State 5-12 9-14

Winona State 4-12 10-12

Upper Iowa 4-12 8-13

Bemidji State 4-13 7-14

Sioux Falls 3-13 6-16

Friday’s result

Mary 76, Minn.-Crookston 60

Bemidji 70, Minot 61

North Star Athletic Association

Standings

Conf. Overall

Mayville State 8-1 16-4

Dakota State 8-1 18-5

Bellevue 8-1 14-8

Valley City St. 5-4 12-10

Dickinson St. 3-6 8-15

Viterbo 2-7 5-16

Waldorf 2-7 4-15

Presentation 0-9 1-19

Men’s basketball

6

Summit League

Standings

Conf. Overall

Oral Roberts 11-0 20-4

S.D. State 8-4 13-11

Western Ill. 7-5 14-9

St. Thomas 7-6 16-10

N.D. State 6-5 9-14

Kansas City 6-5 10-14

South Dakota 6-6 11-13

Denver 4-8 13-12

Omaha 3-9 7-17

North Dakota 1-10 7-17

Thursday’s results

South Dakota 71, N.D. State 62

St. Thomas 89, Omaha 83

Denver 74, Western Illinois 44

S.D. State 96,North Dakota 73

Halftime: S.D. State 44, North Dakota 35

North Dakota (FG-FT-TP) -- Tsotne Tsartsidze 8-13 0-0 18, BJ Omot 6-12 3-5 17, Brady Danielson 4-10 0-0 11, Treysen Eaglestaff 1-7 0-1 3, Jalun Trent 1-3 0-0 2, Matt Norman 6-10 3-3 17, Elijah Brooks 1-4 0-0 2, Brian Mathews 1-1 0-0 2, Mitchell Sueker 0-1 1-2 1, A’Jahni Levias 0-3 0-0 0, Reid Grant 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-64 7-11 73

S.D. State -- Matthew Mors 8-9 3-4 23, Zeke Mayo 4-10 5-5 14, Matt Dentlinger 6-8 0-0 13, William Kyle III 6-9 0-0 12, Matt Mims 4-8 0-0 11, Charlie Easley 4-5 0-0 11, Alex Arians 2-6 0-0 6, Broden Lien 2-3 0-0 4, Aaron Fiegan 1-1 0-0 2, Tanner Te Slaa 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 37-60 8-9 96

Three-pointers -- UND 10-32 (Tsartsidze 2-4, Omot 2-6, Danielson 3-8, Eaglestaff 1-6, Norman 2-5, Brooks 0-1, Levias 0-2), SDSU 14-24 (Mors 4-5, Mayo 1-5, Dentlinger 1-1, Mims 3-6, Easley 3-3, Arians 2-2, Lien 0-1, Te Slaa 0-1); Rebounds -- UND 25 (Tsartsidze 10, Omot 5, Danielson 1, Eaglestaff 3, Trent 1, Mathews 1, Sueker 1, Levias 2, Grant 1), SDSU 37 (Mors 5, Mayo 10, Dentlinger 5, Kyle III 7, Mims 2, Easley 1, Arians 3, Lien 3, TEAM 1); Assists -- UND 12 (Tsartsidze 2, Omot 3, Danielson 1, Eaglestaff 2, Trent 2, Brooks 1, Levias 1), SDSU 16 (Mors 3, Mayo 6, Dentlinger 1, Kyle III 1, Easley 1, Arians 4); Turnovers -- UND 6 (Danielson 1, Eaglestaff 3, Trent 1, Norman 1), SDSU 10 (Mayo 4, Dentlinger 1, Mims 1, Easley 1, Lien 2, Te Slaa 1)

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

Standings

Conf. Overall

MSU Moor. 13-4 18-5

Northern St. 13-3 17-5

Sioux Falls 11-5 16-6

Minn. Duluth 12-5 16-7

Wayne State 10-6 15-7

Upper Iowa 10-6 13-9

Bemidji State 9-7 14-8

SW Minn. St. 9-7 13-8

MSU Mankato 8-8 14-8

Augustana 7-9 11-11

Winona St. 6-10 11-10

UMary 7-10 11-10

Minot State 6-10 9-11

St. Cloud St. 4-12 7-14

Con.-STPl 4-12 6-16

UM Crook 1-16 2-21

Friday’s results

Mary 84, Minn..-Crookston 77

Duluth 87, Minn.-Moorhead 69

North Star Athletic Association

Standings

Conf. Overall

Mayville State 7-1 17-4

Viterbo 6-2 12-9

Bellevue 5-3 13-9

Dickinson St. 5-3 9-12

Valley City St. 4-4 11-11

Dakota State 3-5 9-13

Waldorf 2-6 6-14

Presentation 0-8 5-15

Men’s hockey

6

Friday’s results

Western Michigan 3, Duluth 2

Miami 3, St. Cloud State 3, OT

Penn State 4, Ohio State 3

Michigan State 3, Notre Dame 0

Michigan 6, Wisconsin 2

Long Island 9, Stonehill 3

Air Force 4, Mercyhurst 3, OT

Army 3, Niagara 2, OT

RIT 3, Canisius 2

Holy Cross 4, Bentley 1

Lake Superior 4, Northern Michigan 2

St. Thomas 3, Minnesota State 2, OT

Michigan Tech 2, Bemidji State 0

Ferris State 2, Bowling Green 2

Yale 4, Clarkson 0

Union 3, Colgate 1

St. Lawrence 6, Brown 0

Cornell 3, Rensselaer 1

Quinnipiac 3, Harvard 0

Princeton 7, Dartmouth 3

Boston U 5, Maine 3

Massachusetts 3, Providence 2

New Hampshire 3, Merrimack 2, OT

Boston College 2, UMass-Lowell 2, OT

Connecticut 4, Northeastern 3

Thursday’s result

Sacred Heart 4, American International 2

USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine

Week 19 poll

1. Minnesota (27 first-place votes) 677 total points, 20-7-1 overall record

2. Quinnipiac (2) 622, 20-3-3

3. Boston (3) 603, 19-6-0

4. Denver (2) 576, 20-7-0

5. St. Cloud State 543, 18-8-0

6. Michigan 542, 16-9-1

7. Ohio State 446, 16-9-1

8. Harvard 423, 15-5-1

9. Penn State 421, 18-9-1

10. Western Michigan 389, 17-10-0

11. Cornell 316, 13-7-1

12. Michigan Tech 289, 18-7-4

13. MSU Mankato 285, 18-9-1

14. UConn 241, 16-8-3

15. UMass-Lowell 108, 15-9-1

16. Omaha 99, 14-10-0

17. Notre Dame 97, 13-12-3

18. Merrimack 95, 16-10-1

19. Michigan State 93, 13-13-2

20. Northeastern 89, 12-9-3

Others receiving votes: RIT 82, Providence 27, North Dakota 20, Alaska-Fairbanks 18, Minnesota Duluth 12, UMass 10, Boston College 6, Bemidji State 4, Colgate 1

Women’s hockey

6

Thursday’s result

Northeastern 4, New Hampshire 1

USA Today / USA Hockey Magazine

Week 20 poll

1. Ohio State (13 first-place votes) 277 total points, 24-2-2 overall record

2. Yale (5) 268, 21-1-1

3. Minnesota (1) 250, 22-3-2

4. Colgate 219 , 22-4-1

5. Northeastern 201, 24-2-1

6. Quinnipiac 197, 24-5-0

7. Minnesota Duluth 175, 19-8-1

8. Wisconsin 166, 20-7-1

9. Clarkson 128, 21-7-2

10. Penn State 119, 20-8-2

11. Providence 75, 18-8-4

12. Cornell 74, 12-9-2

13. Vermont 70, 18-10-1

14. St. Cloud State 28, 15-14-0

15. UConn 20, 16-10-3

Others receiving votes: Boston College 8, MSU Mankato 8, Princeton 4, Maine 3

Men’s and women’s track

6

The North Dakota throwers began competition at the Bison Open on Friday and came away with four Fighting Hawks placing in the top five of the women's weight throw.

Kenna Curry won the weight throw with a toss of 59-9 (18.21m). It marks the second weight throw title of the season for Curry, who won the event at the UND Open last week with the No. 6 mark in school history (60-5 3/4, 18.43m).

Allison Lardy claimed the bronze in the event with a throw of 57-5 (17.50m). Natalie Mohring was fourth with a toss of 57-1 (17.45m), while Eve Goldstein placed fifth with a distance of 54-7 1/4 (16.64m).

Women’s tennis

6

Friday’s result

St. Cloud State 6, Minn.-Crookston 1