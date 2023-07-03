Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Former UND pitcher traded from Mets to Mariners

Muckenhirn was dealt to the Mariners for Chris Flexen and Trevor Gott, according to Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic.

MLB: Game Two-New York Mets at Washington Nationals
May 14, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Zach Muckenhirn (71), a former UND standout, celebrates with Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez (4) after their game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.
Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports
Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Today at 2:26 PM

NEW YORK — Former UND pitcher Zach Muckenhirn, who became UND's first player to make Major League Baseball when he debuted for the New York Mets earlier this season, is headed west.

Muckenhirn, a Delano, Minn., native, has been dealt to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for pitchers Chris Flexen and Trevor Gott, according to Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic.

Flexen is a 29-year-old right-hander with four starts this season. Flexen is 0-4 with a 7.71 ERA. Flexen, who pitched for the Mets from 2017-19, had his best year in the big leagues in 2020 when he was 14-6 for Seattle.

Gott is a 30-year-old reliever who has pitched in 29 innings this year with a 4.03 ERA. In his career, Gott has appeared in 221 games.

After making his MLB debut against the Detroit Tigers on May 3, Muckenhirn has made two other big-league apperances — in Washington on May 14 and in Pittsburgh on June 9.

Across three MLB appearances, Muckenhirn has thrown six innings with a 6.00 earned-run average. He has struck out three.

Muckenhirn has spent most of the 2023 season with the Syracuse Mets at Triple-A.

With Syracuse, the 28-year-old left-hander has thrown 30.2 innings across 16 appearances with a 0.88 ERA. With Syracuse, he has 19 strikeouts to 13 walks.

Muckenhirn played his final college season for UND as a junior in 2015-16. UND announced it was cutting the baseball program during the middle of that season.

After visiting with numerous Power 5 programs to possibly play his final college year elsewhere, Muckenhirn elected to turn pro.

Muckenhirn was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the 11th round in 2016, marking a distinction as the highest draft pick in UND baseball history and breaking a mark that stood since 1968 when Alex Cooley was taken in the 17th round by the Oakland A's.

It was a long road from the draft to the big leagues.

In his last year with the Orioles organization in 2019, Muckenhirn showed success in AA with a 3.21 ERA across 37 games and later was briefly promoted to AAA that season.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Muckenhirn played in the Puerto Rico Winter League. Over 11 outings in 2020, he had a 0.73 ERA.

That showing led Muckenhirn to the Chicago White Sox in 2021 where he generated a 1.77 ERA over about 40 innings at AA. Muckenhirn played 2022 with the White Sox organization again, producing a 3.11 ERA over 47 games at AAA.

Muckenhirn signed with the Mets after the 2022 season.

Miller has covered sports at the Grand Forks Herald since 2004 and was the state sportswriter of the year in 2019 and 2022.

His primary beat is UND football but also reports on a variety of UND sports and local preps.

He can be reached at (701) 780-1121, tmiller@gfherald.com or on Twitter at @tommillergf.
