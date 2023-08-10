Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Former UND guard Matt Norman to play pro basketball overseas

Matt Norman signed a deal to play in the Georgian Superliga, the top basketball league in the country.

012023 S GFH UNDMBB0109.jpg
UND guard Matt Norman (2) nails a downtown three-pointer in the first half of a home men's basketball game against the Kansas City Roos at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks on January 19, 2023.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
By Staff reports
Today at 5:11 PM

GRAND FORKS — Former UND guard Matt Norman will play professional basketball overseas.

Norman, who played two years with the Fighting Hawks, signed a pro contract with BC Iverioni-Gori of the Georgian Superliga.

In his last year at UND, Norman was named the Summit League Sixth Man of the Year after appearing in all 33 games, starting 18.

He shot 42.4% from three and made 81 threes, four shy of breaking UND’s Division I single season record. Norman finished second on the team with 11.4 points per game.

BC Iverioni-Gori was founded in Sept. 2021 and played in the Georgian A-League last season. The team, which is based in Gori, Georgia, was promoted to the Superliga for 2023-24.

