Former UND guard Matt Norman to play pro basketball overseas

GRAND FORKS — Former UND guard Matt Norman will play professional basketball overseas.

Norman, who played two years with the Fighting Hawks, signed a pro contract with BC Iverioni-Gori of the Georgian Superliga.

In his last year at UND, Norman was named the Summit League Sixth Man of the Year after appearing in all 33 games, starting 18.

He shot 42.4% from three and made 81 threes, four shy of breaking UND’s Division I single season record. Norman finished second on the team with 11.4 points per game.

BC Iverioni-Gori was founded in Sept. 2021 and played in the Georgian A-League last season. The team, which is based in Gori, Georgia, was promoted to the Superliga for 2023-24.