Former Sacred Heart coach and principal Phillip Meyer was larger-than-life figure

EAST GRAND FORKS — In 1977, East Grand Forks Sacred Heart had a new football coach.

Phillip Meyer, just a few years removed from playing college football at North Dakota State, preached physicality with an unmatched intensity. His favorite drill was the bull in the ring, where a player steps into a circle of peers and awaits the arrival of an attacker. It's a one-on-one hitting drill with an element of surprise.

"You're to engage that person intensely," said Craig Pietruszewski, who played for Meyer in the late 1970s. "There was more than one occasion he didn't feel the intensity was to his liking. He jumped to the middle as the bull. He called out numbers and basically was knocking everyone flat.

"That was Phil Meyer. Everything he did was big, booming and gregarious."

Meyer, 72, died last Saturday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Meyer, who spent 36 years at Sacred Heart with roles as teacher, coach, athletic director and principal, is remembered by his friends and former players as a larger-than-life personality, a man of deep faith and a lifelong learner who could speak at great lengths on a wide gamut of topics.

ADVERTISEMENT

"You think of a football player and a lineman but what some people don't realize is he had a level of intelligence that superseded most of us," said Mike Marek, who taught and coached at Sacred Heart for most of Meyer's tenure. "My science room in the new school, he'd come in and he'd be reading about this new breeder reactor and the implications there might be. Sometimes the conversations were long-winded, but if you really listened, there was always a kernel of insight you hadn't thought of."

Meyer coached Sacred Heart football for nine seasons. His 1977 team went 10-0 in his first season and 9-1 in his second year in 1978. The only loss in those two years was a 28-12 loss to Battle Lake in the first round of the Class C state playoffs, the school's first appearance in the Minnesota State High School League playoffs. Prior to the loss to Battle Lake, Sacred Heart had shut out its opponent in six of its last seven games.

Sacred Heart football coaches Carl Golob (left), Phillip Meyer (center) and Brad Kerr (right) led the school to an undefeated season in 1977. Submitted photo.

Sacred Heart ran the no-frills veer offense and would script the first 15-20 plays of the game.

"We ran the ball as much as we could," Pietruszewski said. "He'd say, this is what we're going to do and we'd go out and do it."

Meyer also coached basketball for five seasons from 1977 to 1982. His best basketball season was his last when Sacred Heart was 14-7 during the 1981-82 season.

In 2011, Meyer was inducted into the Sacred Heart Athletic Hall of Fame. In 2009, his 1977 and 1978 football teams were inducted in the Sacred Heart Athletic Hall of Fame.

John Rasmussen graduated from Sacred Heart in 1978, playing on Meyer's first football team. Rasmussen would coach with Meyer when he was in college and then spent the last 40 years coaching high school football at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School.

"He was bigger than life," Rasmussen said. "Just his presence was intimidating. His voice was even more intimidating. You just wanted to do the best you could for him. He expected you to do well. His expectations were high.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He was a great football coach and disciplinarian, but he was also a fantastic teacher. He knew everything about everything. The stuff that comes out of his mouth ... he just knew about obscure stuff. He was a good coach, a good teacher and a really good human being."

Meyer was a product of Grand Forks' St. James High School. He was a member of the Catholic school's final graduating class in 1969.

"For me, St. James closing was a tragic event," Meyer told the Herald's Ryan Bakken for a profile of his retirement in 2013 . "In my mind and heart, I told myself that if I ever was in a situation to prevent a Catholic high school from closing, I'd do whatever it took."

That's exactly what he did at Sacred Heart, too, Marek said. Meyer was principal at Sacred Heart from 1986 until his retirement in 2013.

"In the 1980s and 1990s, we were on the verge of closing year after year," Marek said. "He took on more and more. There were no substitute teachers. He would ask the teacher with the most breaks to help, or he would take it. When the mandate came down that we needed to use both sides of paper, I knew we were struggling. He held it together. He was pretty frugal. If not for that frugality, we might not exist.

"What a beautiful flower (Sacred Heart) that has been created since the flood. There were tough pioneers that got us through, and he was the leader."

East Grand Forks Sacred Heart football coaches (from left to right) Brad Kerr, Roger Morton, Phillip Meyer and Mike Marek celebrate with the 1978 Top of the State conference championship trophy. Submitted photo

John Zavarol also played football and basketball for Meyer in the late 1970s and can remember a fitting introduction to Sacred Heart's new coach.

"I was at KNOX (radio station) for a Saturday talk show because I was playing American Legion baseball and the baseball coach invited me after we got in the playoffs and I had a good game," Zavarol recalled. "There was a guy there I didn't know. He ordered two dozen eggs and a pound of bacon. I was like who is this gruff guy? Then they introduced him as the Sacred Heart football coach."

ADVERTISEMENT

Zavarol married Sacred Heart 1979 classmate Margi Driscoll and the two have four children, all of which attended Sacred Heart.

"He really connected with kids," Zavarol said. "To be able to connect with kids from our age all the way to our kids ... and our kids loved him. He was so good with them. He could tell their characters. Some needed to be bossed or loved, but he knew how to approach every one."

In this 2013 Herald file photo, Sacred Heart Catholic School principal Phil Meyer shares a laugh with seniors (from left) Claire Thompson, Kate Schoenborn, Abby Schumacher and Maddy Lukasz. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Meyer was proud to have played at NDSU, where he went to follow former St. James coach Jim Driscoll who coached the Bison offensive line at the time.

In a 1971 Grand Forks Herald story, sports editor Virg Foss called Meyer, who was listed at 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds and expected to start at tackle for NDSU as a sophomore, as the 'Big One That Got Away' from UND and coach Jerry Olson.

In 2010, Meyer's 1970 Camellia Bowl champion Bison team was inducted into the NDSU Hall of Fame.

Phillip Meyer Submitted photo

Meyer's Mass of Christian Burial is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, July 8, in St. Michael's Catholic Church in Grand Forks.

Visitation is 5 to 6:30 p.m. with a 6:30 p.m. Vigil Service on Friday, July 7, in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in East Grand Forks.