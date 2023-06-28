Five under-the-radar players who could be picked at NHL Draft

NASHVILLE — Not all NHL Draft picks wind up on rankings.

Some are off-the-board.

Here are five from the United States Hockey League to watch this week:

Michael Emerson, F, Chicago

Emerson went undrafted last summer but responded with an impressive second USHL season. The UND forward commit lit the lamp 30 times and racked up 64 points in 60 games for a talented Chicago team — which featured six of the USHL’s top 12 point producers.

At 6-2-foot and 190 pounds, Emerson has decent size and has shown he’s not afraid to go to the net. Along with a shot his head coach, Mike Garman, called "dangerous."

Emerson was left off Central Scouting’s draft rankings this season after receiving a C-rating last year. However, his breakout season could entice a team to take him somewhere in the final rounds.

Ryan Conmy, F, Sioux City

Conmy was one the league’s most potent forwards with the puck on his stick and finished second among USHL rookies with 33 goals. His 33 goals also ranked fourth in the league overall, earning him a spot on the USHL All-Rookie First Team.

The New Hampshire commit racked up 33-29-62 in 60 games and led the Musketeers in nearly every offensive category. His 62 points were also 14th in the league overall.

Conmy landed at No. 112 in Central Scouting’s final rankings, a massive jump from his 211 ranking in their midterms.

Ty Henricks, F, Muskegon

Henricks started the season in Fargo and played 28 games in a Force sweater. However, he found himself in a limited role in a very deep and talented lineup.

Henricks was dealt to Muskegon in a January trade and the change of scenery seemed to benefit the Western Michigan commit. The left-shot forward had 10 points (3-7-10) in 19 games with the Lumberjacks and finished his rookie season with nine goals and 19 points overall.

Henricks came in at No. 102 in Central Scouting's final rankings, up 56 spots from his 158th ranking in their midterms.

David Klee, F, Muskegon

Klee put up just three goals and 13 points in 57 games for Waterloo this season and was dealt to Muskegon earlier this month.

However, you have to look deeper than the offense. He has NHL genes as his father, Ken, played 14 years in the NHL, he has the ability to play down the middle and he's a pain to play against. He's still just 18 too and will only continue to develop moving forward.

At 6-foot-3 and nearly 190 pounds, Klee is a big body and he's not afraid to play a physical style — as evident by his 92 penalty minutes. He came in at No. 188 in Central Scouting's final rankings and although he's not exactly a blue chip prospect, he could be an intriguing pick somewhere in the final two rounds.

The UND commit received a lot of interest this season too and was one of the most-frequently asked about players on the Waterloo roster.

Eric Pohlkamp, D, Cedar Rapids

Pohlkamp excelled in his second USHL season. The Bemidji State commit scored a career-high 16 goals and 51 points in 59 games, and was named the USHL Defenseman of the Year.

Pohlkamp was also named to the All-USHL First Team and his 16 goals ranked second among USHL defensemen. His 51 points were also tied with Dubuque’s Max Burkholder for the league lead on the blue line.

Pohlkamp’s stock has continued to climb this season, especially after a strong showing at the BioSteel All-American Game.

He came in at No. 118 in Central Scouting’s final rankings and could be an interesting name to watch for over the final three rounds.