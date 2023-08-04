Fire crew member Scott Nelson to be inducted into River Cities Speedway Hall of Fame

GRAND FORKS — Scott Nelson worked as a fireman in the Air Guard.

With that background, he was asked in 1989 if he wanted to volunteer on the fire crew at River Cities Speedway.

"I said, 'Well, yeah,'" Nelson recalled.

He's been there ever since.

Nelson has spent 34 years on the fire crew at The Bullring, working to keep drivers safe during weekly summer shows.

Due to his dedication and his excellent safety record, Nelson is being inducted into the River Cities Speedway Hall of Fame. He will be recognized Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, during a ceremony at the track.

Nelson is going in the Hall alongside four others — driver Troy Olson, engine builder Ben Adams, driver Rick Kemnitz and driver Terry Sannes.

"If you would have told me when I started that I'd be going into the Hall of Fame, I'd have said, 'You're off your rocker,'" Nelson said. "I would have never expected it. I thought the Hall of Fame was just for drivers. But it's very nice."

Nelson will be joined by family members for the ceremony.

"It's been a lot of fun," Nelson said of volunteering at the race track. "It's a great time out there. We do it because we love racing. We have a great streak going, too. Nobody has died, and until this summer, nobody had gotten burned."

Nelson stays alert during races to know when a wreck may occur. When it happens, he rushes to the cars involved.

"We can kind of tell what's going to happen," he said. "Sometimes, we get in trouble for getting on the track too soon. But when you're upside down in a car, you're wondering when someone is going to be there."

Nelson, who works full time as the maintenance supervisor at Grand Forks Airport, has been recognized by others at the track for his work.

"I don't know where the fire crew would be without Scott," said Craig Houser, who has worked at the track since 1991. "I really don't know. He took it to the next level. Guys have come and gone during the years, but Scott remains the one constant. If Scott wasn't there, we'd still have a fire crew, but I'm not sure where it would be."

Mike Mesheski, who has worked on the fire crew with Nelson for more than a decade, said Nelson's crew frequently earns praise from track visitors.

"He's always been there for us," Mesheski said. "He's always helped us with everything. We've learned a lot from him. With some of the wrecks we've seen, everyone always says they'd take us up against anybody."

Track workers will enjoy seeing Nelson honored.

"It's well, well deserved," Houser said. "He's done it for 34 years; that's a commitment. It says something about Scott. Those guys are volunteers. He doesn't have to come out there every Friday. It just goes to show the character of the man."

The other inductees have different backgrounds.

Olson is one of few drivers to win features in four different classes at River Cities Speedway. He is one of two drives with both an NLRA late model feature win and a NOSA sprint feature win at the track. He was the 2003 late model points champion. Olson retired from racing in 2008 and died in 2019.

Kemnitz was one of the region's top hobby stock drivers in the early 1990s. He won the 1993 points title in the category. In 1995, Kemnitz won the points title with a WISSOTA super stock. He retired from racing in 1999.

Sannes competed in late models, hobby stocks and street stocks during his 23-year racing career. He also won a season points title.

Adams has been an engine builder for more than 50 years, helping drivers win championships at River Cities Speedway.

