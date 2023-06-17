Dustin Strand reaches milestone with Friday night double

GRAND FORKS — Dustin Strand entered the weekend with 99 feature wins at River Cities Speedway.

He had two opportunities Friday to reach the 100 milestone. The track had both Modifieds and late models on the docket and Strand races both classes.

The East Grand Forks driver made the most of the opportunity.

Strand hit No. 100 on his first chance, winning the Modifieds feature. Then, less than an hour later, he racked up No. 101 just for good measure.

Strand was a double feature winner Friday at his home track, holding off strong charges in both 20-lap features.

"That was pretty crazy," Strand said. "The track was really racy tonight and it was a lot of fun."

It's not the first time Strand has doubled up on feature wins at River Cities Speedway, but it has been a couple of years, he said.

"They do drive a lot different," Strand said of a Modified and a late model. "Horsepower-wise, they're pretty similar. But the late models, you have twice the tire on the ground. So, you go out there with a Modified, you're feeling a little squirrely and sliding around. You get in a late model and it about rips your head off. Sometimes, I think it kind of screws me up, but it also helps. You get laps on the track, too."

The most entertaining finish of the night came in the late models.

Strand was engaged in a back-and-forth battle with Tyler Peterson in the final five laps.

Peterson took the lead from Strand with five laps to go. One lap later, Strand took it back. Then, Peterson again pushed in front of Strand in Turn 1 with three to go, but their cars came together and track officials faulted Peterson. Rather than going to the back of the pack, Peterson left the track.

"That was an elbows-up deal," Strand said. "My car was actually really good at the top, but the track was starting to clean off a little getting in, so he could get to the middle a little better than I could. We were just kind of both going for the same real estate, and that last corner, we got together. But that was a fun race."

WISSOTA Late Models driver Brandon Fuller (F9) speeds around turn two at River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks during a heat race on Friday, June 16, 2023. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

Coming out of the restart with three laps to go, Strand again charged to the front and held off the rest of the field.

"I was kind of worried, because I had pretty heavy contact with the left front," he said. "I could see the fender was bent up. I didn't know if the nose support was pushed down into the tire. I was a little worried about that, but everything seemed to drive pretty nice."

Joey Pederson finished second, followed by Brad Seng, Lance Schill and Greg Moore. Veteran driver Tom Corcoran finished sixth after leading the early laps and sitting in second with three to go.

In the Modifieds feature, Strand also beat out Peterson. Ward Imrie finished third, Joseph Thomas fourth and Aaron Blacklance fifth.

It was a pretty good night for the Pederson family.

In addition to Joey finishing second in the late model feature, his son, Tucker, won the streets feature and his daughter, Kelsi, finished second in lightning sprints.

It was Tucker Pederson's sixth feature win this season, most in the streets class.

Tucker, who started on the fourth row, took the lead with 14 laps to go and finished ahead of John Halvorson, Weston Ramsrud, Chase Boen and Scotty Messner.

WISSOTA Street Stocks driver John Current is towed off the edge of the Bullring track at River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks on Friday, June 16, 2023. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

In the lightning sprint feature, Dexter Dvergsten of Greenbush, Minn., had a dominant car, easily pulling away from the field. Kelsi Pederson finished second, followed by Kate Taves, Weston Olson and Loki Bjerke.

A caution-plagued Midwest Modifieds feature wiped out nearly half of the entrants by the end of its 20 laps.

One of the lost cars was Roseau's Taylor Jacobson, who appeared to be in a commanding lead when car trouble struck with four laps to go. Jacobson had to leave the track.

From there, Nathan Raasakka of Grand Forks took control and won his first River Cities Speedway feature of the season. Raasakka finished ahead of Jory Berg and Lance Schill, who was sent to the back of the pack early in the race, but charged all the way to third.

Lance Schill keeps a steady lead on competitor Ryan Cousins (36) during a WISSOTA Midwest Mods heat race on Friday, June 16, 2023 at River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

Friday’s results

Lightning Sprints

First heat — 1. Jason Berg, 2. Dexter Dvergsten, 3. Weston Olson, 4. Kate Taves, 5. Evan Yanish, 6. Wesley Van Drunen, 7. Loki Bjerke

Second heat — 1. Kelsi Pederson, 2. Brad Bjerke, 3. Dylan Langevin, 4. Matthew Taves, 5. Mark Williams, 6. Hayden Koehmstedt, 7. Sean Enright, 8. Gerald Hatlestad

Feature — 1. Dvergsten, 2. Pederson, 3. K. Taves, 4. Olson, 5. L. Bjerke, 6. Berg, 7. M. Taves, 8. Van Drunen, 9. Langevin, 10. Yanish, 11. Enright

WISSOTA Late Models

First heat — 1. Lance Schill, 2. Brad Seng, 3. Brandon Corbett, 4. Jason Strand, 5. Brandon Fuller, 6. Jesse Teunis, 7. Nicholas Minske, 8. Ryan Dahl

Second heat — 1. Tyler Peterson, 2. Dustin Strand, 3. Greg Moore, 4. John Seng, 5. Blake Anderson, 6. Jeff Hapala

Third heat — 1. Mitch Johnson, 2. Brody Troftgruben, 3. Tom Corcoran, 4. Joey Pederson, 5. Brady Pengilly, 6. Terry Nelson

Feature — 1. D. Strand, 2. Pederson, 3. B. Seng, 4. Schill, 5. Moore, 6. Corcoran, 7. Troftgruben, 8. Anderson, 9. Dahl, 10. Teunis, 11. J. Seng, 12. Hapala, 13. Fuller, 14. Minske, 15. Corbett, 16. Nelson, 17. Chris Smeby

WISSOTA Midwest Mods

First heat — 1. Lance Schill, 2. Ryan Cousins, 3. Nathan Raasakka, 4. Tyler McClellan, 5. Cylen Vargason

Second heat — 1. Matt Schow, 2. Taylor Jacobson, 3. Phil Christlieb, 4. Jason Halverson, 5. Reise Stenberg

Third heat — 1. Bailey Cousins, 2. Joel Olson, 3. Alex Johnson, 4. Jory Berg, 5. Chris Edmonds, 6. Brody Kraft

Feature — 1. Raasakka, 2. Berg, 3. Schill, 4. Halverson, 5. Stenberg, 6. B. Cousins, 7. R. Cousins, 8. Connor Graff, 9. Vargason, 10. Kraft

WISSOTA Street Stocks

First heat — 1. Josh Barker, 2. Chase Boen, 3. John Halvorson, 4. Weston Ramsrud, 5. Greg Jose, 6. Terry Blacklance

Second heat — 1. Tucker Pederson, 2. Seth Klostreich, 3. Shane Swenson, 4. Scotty Messner, 5. Rodney Hulst

Third heat — 1. James Meagher, 2. Jayson Bronk, 3. Chris Ekren, 4. Rachael McNamee

Feature — 1. Pederson, 2. Halvorson, 3. Ramsrud, 4. Boen, 5. Messner, 6. Klostreich, 7. Meagher, 8. Bronk, 9. Rodney Hulst, 10. McNamee

WISSOTA Modifieds

First heat — 1. Shawn Teunis, 2. Aaron Blacklance, 3. Joseph Thomas, 4. Bryce Borgen, 5. Michael Tiani, 6. Brenden Luschinski

Second heat — 1. Ward Imrie, 2. Rick Delaine, 3. Ethan Friesen, 4. Dustin Wahl, 5. Ryan Johnson

Third heat — 1. Tyler Peterson, 2. Dustin Strand, 3. Ryan Schroeder, 4. Rene Poluyko, 5. Josh Beaulieu, 6. Doug VanMill

Feature — 1. Strand, 2. Peterson, 3. Imrie, 4. Thomas, 5. Blacklance, 6. Borgen, 7. Beaulieu, 8. Teunis, 9. Poluyko, 10. Friesen, 11. Jordan Duray, 12. Johnson, 13. Tiani, 14. Luschinski, 15. VanMill