Donny Schatz headlines another return of the World of Outlaws at River Cities Speedway

As the confetti falls, Donny Schatz celebrates one of his World of Outlaws feature wins at River Cities Speedway. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

GRAND FORKS – Donny Schatz is among the oldest drivers on the World of Outlaws’ circuit.

But the 45-year-old remains one of the fastest – and most dominant – drivers competing on the best sprint car circuit in the country.

Schatz again will headline the Outlaws’ appearance Friday night at River Cities Speedway – a quarter-mile bullring that remains one of the top tracks on the circuit.

The Fargo driver may have had a slow start to the 2023 season but the 10-time WoO champion is one of the hottest drivers headed to RCS.

In his past nine outings, Schatz has earned six podium finishes, including a pair of wins in Ohio.

Schatz is fifth in season points, trailing Brad Sweet, Carson Macedo, David Gravel and Logan Schuchart. Sweet and Macedo are tied for the lead with 3,344 points through 24 nights of racing.

The Bullring, however, has been one of the best tracks for Schatz, who has dominated the WoO stops in Grand Forks since the circuit put RCS on its schedule in 2007.

This will mark the 30th time the Outlaws have raced at RCS.

Schatz has won 12 of the previous 29 races, last winning in August of 2019.

He has finished in the top-10 in each and of the 29 races, with 27 of those being top-five performances – including a fourth-place showing last year. Schatz has finished fourth or better in each of the last 21 Outlaws races at the track.

As always, a strong qualifying time is key to winning any WoO race.

“We’ve gotten ourselves qualified,” said Schatz. “I think that’s the most important part. You can’t start in the third and fourth row of the heat races and think you’re going to get in the dash unless something drastic happens. Nobody really does that. The guys have worked hard. They’ve done their homework, just kind of fine-tuned.”

No WoO driver has more experience at RCS than Schatz

“It’s a forgiving place,” Schatz said of River Cities. “I’ve learned where you can get yourself in trouble and not get yourself in trouble. And we’ve been very fortunate to always have a good race car there. Everything’s really just worked there. There are multiple grooves. Everytime we go there we seem to have a pretty decent racetrack.”

RCS officials expect approximately 25 cars for Friday’s show.

A handful of NOSA regulars will complement the full-time Outlaw teams. Mark Dobmeier, who has 176 career wins at RCS, will lead the NOSA regulars. Dobmeier also has three WoO wins during his career.

Other NOSA regulars expected to run with the Outlaws include Austin Pierce, Jade Hastings, Brendan Mullen and Jack Croaker, among others.

The Outlaws will run twice this season at RCS, the other race set for Aug. 18. The first WoO race at RCS each season traditionally has attracted crowds of 4,000 to 5,000 fans. Occasionally, the Outlaws have drawn 6,000 fans to the Bullring.

NLRA late models will complement the Outlaws on Friday night.

Next month, the Outlaws and likely a handful of NOSA regulars will compete at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D., for what will be the largest payday in sprint car history.

The High Bank Nationals are set for June 21-24, with the winner taking home $250,000.

Schatz began his sprint car racing career in West Fargo, Grand Forks and at Huset’s.

“It’s definitely a place I cut my teeth at,” Schatz said of Husets. “I spent a lot of Sunday nights there. I tore a lot of stuff up there. I made a lot of memories there, and I’ve managed to win a few races too. We’re looking forward to it. I think when everybody heard it was paying $250,000 to win, we all thought, ‘Man, is Tod (Quiring, track owner) insane?’ But it’s cool that we can get that opportunity to race for that sort of money. It’s what you strive for. They work hard at trying to put on the best races they can.”

