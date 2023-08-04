Cricket taking off in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS — David Samuel grew up in India playing cricket.

When he moved to Grand Forks two years ago, he learned the sport was not being played in town.

"I used to go to Fargo to play," Samuel said. "I thought, 'I need to have a cricket team here.'"

He attempted to start one last summer with his friend Sony Suleka, and a year later, it is taking off.

There are about 75 people participating with the Grand Forks Cricket Club, which has a pitch set up at Richard's West Park. They play twice a week during the summer — usually Wednesday and Saturday nights.

"When I came here, I thought it wouldn't be a huge success," Samuel said. "But there was pretty good traction. A lot of people want to participate."

The club hosted its first tournament last weekend. Four teams competed in the event — three Grand Forks squads and one from Fargo. The Fargo team won the tournament.

City leaders, including Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski, attended. There were close to 70 spectators on hand, Samuel said.

"The event was awesome," Samuel said. "The mayor tried it out. He hit a couple of home runs. He's going to be a top recruit."

Cricket, which has similarities to baseball, is popular in countries like India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

"If you know how to play baseball, it's easy for you," Samuel said. "The way you hit is a little different, but a couple of local guys have tried it and just love it. I always think if I can play, anybody can play. It's a fun experience for everyone."

Nelofar Nargis, the president of the Student Association of India, was approached by Samuel about turning the Grand Forks Cricket Club into an official UND club. It has since been registered with the school.

"I was excited," Nargis said. "In India, cricket isn't a sport; it is basically a religion. There are matches where you will not see anyone on the road, because there's a big match going on. We are so dedicated."

The club has both UND students and non-student players.

"For us, it's a big deal," Nargis said. "We used to go to Fargo and play in their tournaments. For us to have an event here, it's a huge achievement. So many people came — and not only people from the southeastern part of the world. So many Americans turned up and wanted to be a part of cricket and play cricket."

The club is working to expand.

It is hoping to build a women's team and a youth team.

It also is working to find a space to play in the winter.

"It's hard," Nargis said. "We're currently working with the city to find an enclosed space. We really want a space for the winter."

The progress is rewarding for Samuel.

"One of the students walked up to me when we first started the team with six people," Samuel said. "He said, 'I'm glad you started this, because I came to this town a year back, and thought I should leave the university. But now, I can come and play.'

"This was a driving factor for me to do this. It could help a lot of students."

