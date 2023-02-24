WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: UND wins sixth in a row with road win at Western Illinois

MACOMB, Ill. – UND started strong and finished strong in taking an 86-70 win over Western Illinois on Thursday night in a Summit League game.

The win improved UND to 11-6 in the league and 18-9 overall. The win keeps the Fighting Hawks in a tie for second place in the league with one game remaining.

Kacie Borowicz led UND with 31 points, while Claire Orth added 15. Juliet Gordon and Nakiyah Hurst finished with 11 each.

Borowicz was 10-for-20 from the field and hit 10 of 11 from the free throw line as the Hawks shot 49 percent. In the fourth quarter, UND shot 67 percent to maintain its lead.

It also was UND’s sixth-straight win.

UND closes out the regular season Saturday at St. Thomas.

With the win, UND will be at least the No. 3 seed at next week’s Summit League postseason tournament in Sioux Falls. UND can earn the No. 2 seed with a win Saturday and a North Dakota State loss Saturday.

