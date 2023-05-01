With return in motion, UND's Ihenacho says 'I shouldn't have left in the first place'

GRAND FORKS — When Tyree Ihenacho entered the NCAA transfer portal this spring after two seasons at James Madison, the 6-foot-4 point guard texted his former Fighting Hawks assistant coach Jamie Stevens.

A few hours later, UND head coach Paul Sather called Ihenacho, the 2021 Summit League Freshman of the Year who entered the portal for the first time after his first season in Grand Forks — a move that threw a wrench in Sather's rebuilding plan at UND.

"(Sather) said the past is the past, and if you really want to do this again, we'd love to have you," Ihenacho recounted of his conversation with Sather. "(Sather) said we loved coaching you before and we were mad you left, but we can put it behind us.

"That's exactly what I was hoping to hear. Not a lot of people get this second opportunity, so I'm grateful to Sather and this staff to be so welcoming to have me back."

So on April 22, Ihenacho posted to social media that he was returning to UND for a second stint.

"It's a situation where I shouldn't have left in the first place," Ihenacho said. "The love I got from my coaches, the fans and teammates at UND is unmatched. I'm excited to be back and try to win a ring with this team."

Because Ihenacho is transferring a second time at the Division I level, he would need an NCAA waiver to be immediately eligible. Otherwise, Ihenacho would be ineligible for next season. Ihenacho is transferring from James Madison in Harrisonburg, Va., for family reasons.

"My dad has been going through a lot, and it's me wanting to closer to him," Ihenacho said. "It's four hours rather than 17."

Ihenacho's dad lives in Prior Lake, Minn.

Ihenacho said the timeline for the NCAA's ruling is unclear.

"We're working on that now, but I feel good about it," Ihenacho said.

Ihenacho battled injury troubles at James Madison. In 2021-22, Ihenacho was limited to 14 games and eight starts. He averaged 3.7 points, 3.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

In 2022-23, Ihenacho made 14 starts following a preseason injury where he broke his hand. He averaged 4.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

When Ihenacho returned to the JMU lineup in December this past season, he said he's felt 100 percent healthy since the return.

"I'm ready to step in to a leadership role with this team," Ihenacho said. "There's younger guys. With the experience I have now and what I have learned the past few years, I think it'll be good."

UND has experienced a whirlwind recruiting cycle this spring. In the same week of Ihenacho's announcement, UND landed commitments from Iowa State transfer Eli King , junior college transfer Deng Mayar and Grand Forks Red River walk-on Zach Kraft . More recently, UND picked up a commitment from junior college forward Amar Kuljuhovic.

Amid the wave of incoming recruits, UND point guard Jalun Trent entered the transfer portal , cranking up the importance of Ihenacho's NCAA waiver.

In the 2020-21 season at UND, Ihenacho started 22 games and averaged 8.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

The only player still on the roster from Ihenacho's freshman season at UND is Brady Danielson, who announced this offseason he plans to return for a final season in Grand Forks.

"I feel like I saw myself fitting with B.J. (Omot); I played against him in high school," Ihenacho said. "I played against Eli in high school. I've watched film on Treysen (Eaglestaff) and the other guys. I'd fit well with guys who can space the floor. We're a lot longer than my team at UND. It should be a good defensive team. It seems like a good group."