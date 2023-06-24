Warroad's Jayson Shaugabay heads class of area NHL Draft prospects

GRAND FORKS — Jayson Shaugabay has a long list of accomplishments from his senior year.

The forward broke T.J. Oshie's Warroad High School career scoring mark, led the state of Minnesota in assists, helped Warroad win the Section 8A title and reach the state championship game, won Mr. Hockey and was invited to the NHL Combine.

On Thursday, he'll complete his memorable senior season with one more feat — Shaugabay will become an NHL Draft pick.

The 5-foot-9, 153-pound winger is expected to be selected in the third-to-fourth round range in Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. Shaugabay will be present with his family at the event.

This will mark the second-straight year a Warroad top-line forward gets drafted.

ADVERTISEMENT

A year ago, the Vancouver Canucks picked Daimon Gardner in the fourth round, No. 112 overall. Shaugabay and Gardner were linemates for the 2021-22 season.

What interests NHL teams about Shaugabay's game?

"I think it's the way he thinks the game and his skill level," Warriors coach Jay Hardwick said. "Obviously, a lot of factors go into it. When they look at Jayson, they see everything he's done, how high his skill level is, his passing and the way he thinks it. It's next level."

Shaugabay's small stature may concern some NHL teams.

But it didn't slow down his production at the high school level, where he tallied 33 goals and 96 points as a senior. Shaugabay also played with the United States Hockey League's Green Bay Gamblers before and after the prep season, tallying three goals and 16 points in 27 games.

"He's highly creative," an NHL scout said. "His playmaking, vision, ability to slow the play down and his high-level ability to connect on (passing) plays are what set him apart. I think his game in the USHL, after returning to Green Bay, you could see him work on things that he had knocks on early — the details and his competitive side. I thought they got better in a more competitive environment."

Shaugabay is ranked No. 55 among North American skaters in the NHL Central Scouting Bureau's final draft rankings. TSN's Craig Button has him at No. 58 overall and The Hockey News has Shaugabay at No. 88.

Shaugabay will play next season with Green Bay. He's committed to Minnesota Duluth for 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's possible that Shaugabay won't be the only Warroad Warrior taken in Nashville.

Goaltender Hampton Slukynsky has been on NHL scout radars this season.

He's ranked as the No. 16 North American goaltender by Central Scouting.

Since winning the Frank Brimsek Award as Minnesota's top senior goaltender, Slukynsky has gotten additional boosts from USA Hockey. He joined the U.S. Under-18 Team and won gold at the U18 Worlds, then was invited to the World Junior Championship Summer Showcase. That event, scheduled for July 27-Aug. 4, will be used to help pick the U.S. World Junior roster.

"I think (NHL teams) saw how steady he is and how solid he was all year long," Hardwick said. "After the season, when he got the opportunity to go with Team USA to Switzerland and be with them. . . that didn't hurt his draft status by any means. The way Hammer approaches the game, he's so business-like. I've told NHL teams the way he approaches it is like he's a pro already, even at 17, 18 years old."

Slukynsky will play for the Fargo Force next season. He's a 2024 Northern Michigan commit.

Warroad's NHL Draft prospects don't end with Shaugabay and Slukynsky.

Carson Pilgrim, a UND commit, will be eligible in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's a lot of fun," Hardwick said. "It's a ways out, but hopefully this is the first step in seeing Warroad players playing in the NHL."

2023 NHL Draft

Where: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville.

First round: 6 p.m., Wednesday, ESPN.

Second-seventh rounds: 10 a.m. Thursday, NHL Network.

Top local/area prospects: F Jayson Shaugabay, Warroad; G Hampton Slukynsky, Warroad.

