Upsets roll on as Omaha bounces UND at Summit tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The UND women's basketball team needed to beat a No. 6 seed and a No. 10 seed to make the Summit League tournament championship game.

Instead, underdogs continue to thrive at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

No. 6 seed Omaha forced No. 3 UND into 18 turnovers and landed five players in double figures in holding off UND 84-81 on Sunday afternoon in the Summit quarterfinals.

With UND's elimination, the tournament's remaining four teams are seeds No. 6 (Omaha), No. 10 (Kansas City), No. 1 (South Dakota State) and No. 5 (Oral Roberts).

"I'll be honest, this is tough," UND coach Mallory Bernhard said. "Yes, we've made progress and ended with our highest regular-season seed. At the end of the day, when you come down here, it doesn't matter what seed you are. Kansas City has proven that. Omaha has proven that. Progress is great. At the end of the day, though, you have to get yourself ready to go down here in Sioux Falls because (regular-season success) all goes out the window."

ADVERTISEMENT

UND's Kacie Borowicz, who passed Lexi Klabo during the game for the most points in a single season in UND's Division I history, finished with a career-high 36 points on 14-for-23 shooting with five assists and four rebounds.

Borowicz scored 600 points this season, which ranks first in the DI era and sixth all-time.

Borowicz's effort wasn't enough, as UND committed 18 turnovers and made just 7-for-30 from 3-point range (23.3 percent).

The Hawks shot just 10 free throws, making eight, while aggressive Omaha was 25-for-31 from the foul line.

"Maybe we were doing it for too long, but every time we got to a huddle we'd say let's tie the game by the end of the quarter," Borowicz said. "Let's get a stop and a score. Stop and a score. You can say it as much as you want, but at the end of the day ... "

Omaha, behind the inside power of 6-foot-3 center Elena Pilakouta and the driving ability of Kennedi Grant, kept UND at arm's length throughout most of the game.

"We just didn't settle in like we wanted to do," UND senior Juliet Gordon said. "We couldn't get the stops."

Pilakouta finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Grant had 18 points as the Mavericks led for more than 32 of the game's 40 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mavs appeared to put the game on ice with 58 seconds left when Omaha took a 10-point lead at 80-70, taking advantage of two UND veterans — Gordon and Claire Orth — fouling out.

But the Hawks gave the Mavs an incredible late scare.

UND 3-point specialist Tara Bieniewicz only played 51 seconds of the game but came in and drilled a 3-pointer with 23 seconds to play to pull the Hawks within 82-77.

Borowicz immediately collected a steal in the backcourt and finished it to trim the lead to 82-79 with 17.8 seconds to go.

A five-second call on Omaha's next possession gave the Hawks the ball back trailing by three with 10 seconds remaining.

UND set up a 3-point look for Bieniewicz. However, Maggie Manson's pass hit off the back side of Bieniewicz, who wasn't expecting the pass yet.

"It's those upperclassmen that get the fine details that make a difference," Bernhard said of the challenges of designing a play without Gordon and Orth on the court. "The little thing of getting a screen to get Kacie open. You probably want Juliet or Claire in there to do that. We didn't have a timeout to regather. Having senior leadership to calm you is something we needed."

After Borowicz's big game, Orth and Gordon each added 11 and Sammiyah Hoskin added eight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Omaha was led by Grant's 18 points, followed by Pilakouta (14 points) and Aaliyah Stanley (14 points).

"It's been our trend all year to make things very interesting," Omaha coach Carrie Banks said. "The end got very interesting. I thought our kids, even when (UND) made their runs, our kids did a great job staying composed and answering the call every single time. I was really proud of the effort right down to the final seconds."

Although the Hawks are eliminated from the Summit tournament, it's possible UND's season could extend with a postseason tournament like the WNIT.

"This team is really hungry," Bernhard said. "Of course they're crying and upset. I asked them in the locker room if they want to be done. They said, coach, we want to keep playing. We pray we somehow get that opportunity at this point. They're not ready for it to end. This team loves each other. We hope we can keep playing, but it's not in our hands at this point."