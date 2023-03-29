UND's Kacie Borowicz coming back for another year, says 'more I want to check off'

GRAND FORKS — UND's Kacie Borowicz, the Summit League's leading scorer in 2022-23, is coming back with the Fighting Hawks for another season.

Borowicz made the announcement public Tuesday, but the Roseau, Minn., native has known she wanted another season for a long time.

"I was first asked months ago, and I already knew I wasn't planning on graduating this year," Borowicz said. "I decided pretty late what I wanted to do career-wise. I changed my major a couple of times, which gave me an opportunity to double major. I really just want to play as long as I can. I'd rather be in college making memories than working or trying to find a job."

Borowicz, a first-team all-Summit League performer, scored 21.1 points per game, which led the Summit League, and added 4.8 assists per game, which also led the Summit League.

"I think everyone has dreams of 'what's the highest level I can play at?' and stuff like that, but I think there's also a level of respect for someone who plays in the same place so long," Borowicz said. "I have a lot of family ties at UND. What we have right now, this program is on the rise, and I'm happy to say I'm part of that. I'm happy where I am. I like it here."

A former Minnesota Miss Basketball winner, Borowicz has 1,466 career points, which ranks in a tie for 14th all-time at UND.

Borowicz, who's studying communications and graphic design, said part of her decision to return is credited to a sophomore season in which she appeared in just nine games because of a stress fracture in her tibia.

"Having one more year is an opportunity to make up for that," Borowicz said.

Borowicz's return is crucial for a Fighting Hawks team that will lose their No. 2 (Claire Orth) and No. 3 (Juliet Gordon) leading scorers to graduation, along with top reserve Maggie Manson.

"It's going to be tough," Borowicz said. "They're some of my best friends. I had some of the best connections with those players. When you have that many games and practices, you have that chemistry. It's going to be different."

A key to next season will be UND's ability to foster growth for promising freshmen Naikyah Hurst, Rakiyah Beal and Mikayla Aumer.

"I'm excited," the 22-year-old Borowicz said. "I think there's a lot of growth to happen. With me taking more of a leadership role, I'll be a big part of that — bringing that culture and trying to make up what we'll be missing from those seniors. This summer, I have to get better but I have to bring the rest of these players along with me and try to get others in the gym and involved, so when I leave I have made an impact and kept this program growing in the right direction.

"This team is going to be very hungry, and I'm hoping to accomplish some things postseason-wise. I've still never won a Summit tournament game and that's motivating for me. There's more I want to check off before I leave UND."