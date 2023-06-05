UND's Jim Kleinsasser lands on ballot for College Football Hall of Fame

GRAND FORKS — Former UND football standout Jim Kleinsasser was included on the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot, which was announced by the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame on Monday.

Kleinsasser was one of 78 players on the ballot.

"It is an enormous honor to just be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot, considering more than 5.62 million people have played college football and only 1,074 players have been inducted," NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell said. "Being in today's elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game, and we look forward to announcing the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class early next year."

Kleinsasser played tight end at UND from 1995-98. He was voted a First Team All-American by three publications in 1998 and was a first-team member by two publications in 1997. He remains the highest-drafted UND player to be selected in the NFL Draft.

In his UND career, Kleinsasser caught 88 balls for 1,309 yards and had 10 receiving touchdowns. He led the then-Fighting Sioux to a 32-10 mark and 28-8 record in the North Central Conference.

In the 1999 NFL Draft, Kleinsasser was drafted 44th overall by the Minnesota Vikings. He played for the Vikings from 1999 to 2011 before retiring at the end of the 2011 season.

With Minnesota, Kleinsasser led the way for seven of the top eight single-season rushing marks in Vikings history, including Adrian Peterson's team record and then-NFL record of 1,760 yards in 2008.