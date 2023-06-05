99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

UND's Jim Kleinsasser lands on ballot for College Football Hall of Fame

Kleinsasser, a Carrington, N.D., native, played tight end at UND from 1995-98. He then spent 13 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

Jim Kleinsasser (1998)
UND tight end Jim Kleinsasser tries to push away the tackle attempt of Morningside's Micah Mullenix.
Herald file photo
Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Today at 4:12 PM

GRAND FORKS — Former UND football standout Jim Kleinsasser was included on the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot, which was announced by the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame on Monday.

Kleinsasser was one of 78 players on the ballot.

"It is an enormous honor to just be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot, considering more than 5.62 million people have played college football and only 1,074 players have been inducted," NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell said. "Being in today's elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game, and we look forward to announcing the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class early next year."

Kleinsasser played tight end at UND from 1995-98. He was voted a First Team All-American by three publications in 1998 and was a first-team member by two publications in 1997. He remains the highest-drafted UND player to be selected in the NFL Draft.

In his UND career, Kleinsasser caught 88 balls for 1,309 yards and had 10 receiving touchdowns. He led the then-Fighting Sioux to a 32-10 mark and 28-8 record in the North Central Conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the 1999 NFL Draft, Kleinsasser was drafted 44th overall by the Minnesota Vikings. He played for the Vikings from 1999 to 2011 before retiring at the end of the 2011 season.

With Minnesota, Kleinsasser led the way for seven of the top eight single-season rushing marks in Vikings history, including Adrian Peterson's team record and then-NFL record of 1,760 yards in 2008.

Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Miller has covered sports at the Grand Forks Herald since 2004 and was the state sportswriter of the year in 2019 and 2022.

His primary beat is UND football but also reports on a variety of UND sports and local preps.

He can be reached at (701) 780-1121, tmiller@gfherald.com or on Twitter at @tommillergf.
What To Read Next
Richardson.jpeg
College
Grand Forks' Conner Richardson signs a deal with Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks
June 05, 2023 03:17 PM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
DSC_9157.JPG
UND Hockey
Calgary Flames pick Cade Littler commits to UND
June 05, 2023 01:53 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
IMG_6416_1_.jpg
College
Minnesota Crookston's Jake Hjelle named national Division II player of the year
June 04, 2023 08:29 PM
 · 
By  Wayne Nelson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
060423.N.FF.NDMarijuana.jpg
North Dakota
What can North Dakotans expect when recreational pot becomes legal in Minnesota?
June 04, 2023 06:02 AM
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
05301807_ONTARIOvo10.Still001.jpg
Minnesota
Legal marijuana could bring both economic boost, regulation challenges to Minnesota border cities
June 05, 2023 05:14 PM
 · 
By  Nick Broadway
FSA Fatal crash accident
Minnesota
1 killed in rollover crash Sunday near Sauk Centre, Minnesota
June 05, 2023 03:49 PM
 · 
By  St. Cloud LIVE
Man with facial hair and wearing a blue shirt in a mug shot.
North Dakota
Wahpeton man charged with attempted murder shot cousin in chest, court docs say
June 05, 2023 02:16 PM
 · 
By  April Baumgarten