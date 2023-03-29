99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
UND's Garett Maag, Tyler Hoosman work out for pro scouts

UND's two 2022 seniors went through a second pro day in front of 10 scouts on Wednesday.

Professional football scouts watch as former Fighting Hawks running back Tyler Hoosman sprints across the turf at the Fritz Pollard Jr. Athletic Center in Grand Forks during the UND Pro Day event on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
Today at 6:33 PM

GRAND FORKS — On the video board inside UND's Fritz Pollard Jr. Athletic Center, Tyler Hoosman and Garett Maag highlights from the 2022 season ran in a loop.

But Wednesday was all about pro scouts seeing first-hand why Hoosman and Maag could be an attractive addition to an organization.

Maag and Hoosman went through testing in front of about 10 scouts, including representatives of the nearby Minnesota Vikings and Winnipeg Blue Bombers, during UND's Pro Day.

Professional football scouts measure former Fighting Hawks wide receiver Garett Maag's arm span during the UND Pro Day event held at the Hyslop Sports Center on the UND campus in Grand Forks on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

The two were also measured and weighed in the weight room at Hyslop Sports Center. Maag recorded 14 reps on the bench press during the Hyslop portion of pro day.

Both Hoosman and Maag were going through a second pro day of the offseason. Hoosman competed at an event at Northwestern in Chicago, while Maag joined players at the University of Minnesota.

Hoosman had 20 bench press reps at Northwestern and elected not to bench in Grand Forks. During the vertical jump at the Pollard Center, Hoosman recorded a leap of 35.5 inches.

"I had a pretty good performance at Northwestern, so I didn't expect to do everything here," Hoosman said. "I think we're going to start transitioning to getting ready for minicamp and looking forward to my next opportunity. It was good to get in front of scouts here with the sole focus being Garett and I."

UND head football coach Bubba Schweigert, left, talks with professional football scouts prior to the UND Pro Day event at the Fritz Pollard Jr. Athletic Center on the UND campus in Grand Forks on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

Maag also let his first pro day stand for many of the measurables.

"I was happy with what I did there, so I decided to just bench and run routes," Maag said. "Both (pro day) opportunities are amazing. It was good teams came up here. I know it's out of the way, so I appreciate them coming up."

Maag spent five seasons, including three as a captain, with the Fighting Hawks, racking up 19 touchdowns, 164 catches and 2,205 yards.

Hoosman, meanwhile, made the most of his one season in Grand Forks after transferring from Northern Iowa. In 2022, Hoosman ran for 1,023 yards and 12 touchdowns. Hoosman had six 100-yard games, earning second team all-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors.

Former Fighting Hawks running back Tyler Hoosman hauls in a pass from UND quarterback Tommy Schuster, not pictured, as fellow former teammate Garett Maag, left, looks on during the UND Pro Day event held at the Fritz Pollard Jr. Athletic Center in Grand Forks on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
Professional football scouts watch as former Fighting Hawks running back Tyler Hoosman sprints across the turf at the Fritz Pollard Jr. Athletic Center in Grand Forks during the UND Pro Day event on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
Former Fighting Hawks running back Tyler Hoosman carries the ball during a running drill as part of the UND Pro Day event held at the Fritz Pollard Jr. Athletic Center on the UND campus in Grand Forks on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
Former Fighting Hawks wide receiver Garett Maag bench presses weights during the UND Pro Day event at the Hyslop Sports Center in Grand Forks on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
Professional football scouts measure former Fighting Hawks running back Tyler Hoosman's arm span during the UND Pro Day event held at the Hyslop Sports Center on the UND campus in Grand Forks on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

Miller has covered sports at the Grand Forks Herald since 2004 and was the state sportswriter of the year in 2019 and 2022.

His primary beat is UND football but also reports on a variety of UND sports and local preps.

He can be reached at (701) 780-1121, tmiller@gfherald.com or on Twitter at @tommillergf.
