UND's Frozen Force move forward after 'life-changing' experience of national race

GRAND FORKS — UND's participants in the Air Race Classic feel their time in aviation can be divided into two categories: before the race and after.

“I think it is, in a sense, life-changing,” said Grace Heron, pilot of the UND Frozen Force. “It changes your perspective on how you go through aviation.”

The ARC is an annual race designed to highlight and connect women in aviation. The UND Frozen Force completed the ARC on June 23 in Homestead, Florida, after departing Grand Forks International Airport on June 20 and stopping in seven states.

This year, the Frozen Force’s journey included more than just flying 2,684 miles — the racers had to deal with weather complications like thick fog and incoming storms, all while making sure they were following ARC rules and still trying to beat the clock.

After dodging thunderstorms all day heading into Florida, landing in Homestead brought a sense of relief and accomplishment to the whole team, according to co-pilot Sadie Blace.

“We cried,” Blace said. “When we did the final low pass on the airport and then finally landed we were so excited. After we were safely parked, we high-fived each other in tears.”

For first-year racer Tracy Mitchell, it was a feeling she will never forget.

“I don't even know how to describe it,” Mitchell said. “It is something that you only can feel after completing the race and it hasn't gone away completely yet.”

Heron’s mom and dog were waiting for her at the airport in Florida, a welcome sight for the Tampa Bay native. While ARC had many events in Homestead geared toward giving the pilots a taste of the location, Heron had to make sure her teammates had the full experience, taking them to a Florida staple: Publix, a popular Florida grocery chain Heron misses when she is in Grand Forks.

“They were like ‘Oh I get it now,’” Heron said.

However, to the UND Frozen Force, it was not just reaching the destination that mattered, but the friends they had made on the journey. Every team member recounted their times with other racers as highlights of the trip.

One of the most memorable moments for Blace was a southern barbecue dinner and shared game of beanbags between UND and the teams from Middle Tennessee and Minnesota State Mankato.

“We're going to be seeing these women forever,” Blace said. “Aviation is such a small field, and then women in aviation is even smaller. So that was fun just to get to hang out with them and talk.”

Hosting the Air Race Classic this year brought a mix of new challenges and new opportunities for Grand Forks, according to Blace and Heron. The team did not get the team building that normally happens before the race when the teams fly to the starting location. Team members also experienced additional pressure because of how many eyes were suddenly on them. However, they felt proud to show off the city of Grand Forks and UND’s aviation program. There was also the relief of comfort, knowing the airport and getting to sleep in their own beds.

“It felt like when you host and have friends and family over,” Blace said. “You get nervous because you need to make your house look nice. … It was a lot of prep work but it was so awesome to show people what we're proud of here.”

Next year the race will start in Carbondale, Illinois, and end in Fort Collins, Colorado. The Frozen Force will compete in the Electronic Data Monitoring Aircraft category of the ARC once again, but the makeup of the team will be different.

Aviators are only allowed to compete for two years. Each year the experienced, second-year competitors take the positions of pilot and co-pilot with the other first-year members filling the roles of either ground coordinator or navigator. The cycle then repeats itself every year with second-year racers piloting and the first-year racers learning the ropes.

The Frozen Force’s Ashley Almquist and Mitchell will take over for Blace and Heron as pilot and copilot, respectively, for the ARC in 2024.

Mitchell, who is from Montana, is excited to fly over the Rocky Mountains on the way to Fort Collins.

“Mountain flying is a little closer to home for me,” she said. “There’s just something about the tall evergreens and the fresh mountain air.”

Almquist served as ground coordinator this year and is excited to be in the air next year as co-pilot.

“I would watch them do their flyby,” she said. “And I was like, ‘oh my god, I can't wait to do that next year.’”

Almquist already has plans to take the team on a hike next year after they land in Colorado.

For Blace and Heron, this was their second and last year competing. It was an experience described by Heron as “bittersweet.”

“I'd love to do it again but at the same time, I'm also very content,” Heron said. “We got to host it in North Dakota and in Florida, so, I would love to do another year, but I'm also very happy with how this year went.”

Even though their time on the Frozen Force has come to an end, Blace and Heron say they will take the connections they made and lessons they learned with them.

“It's so powerful. The people you meet, the tools you learn, what you learn about yourself,” Heron said. “ I wish it was something more women got to experience.”

