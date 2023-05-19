UND's Eaglestaff, Omot like Fighting Hawks' offseason moves

GRAND FORKS — UND freshmen B.J. Omot and Treysen Eaglestaff are roommates.

They're the Fighting Hawks' building blocks for the future. Their No. 1 goal this offseason is adding muscle to their frame.

And they've got one more thing in common: The two friends are excited about the direction of the UND men's basketball program.

"That's my guy, on the court and off the court," Omot said of Eaglestaff. "Our connection off the court gives us chemistry on the court. We can really change a program; that's what I think. We try to be the hardest workers out there, and it'll show one day, for sure."

Last season, Omot, a 6-foot-8 forward from Mankato, averaged a team-best 12.0 points per game. Eagelstaff, a 6-6 guard from Bismarck, averaged 8.4 points per game and shot better than 37 percent from the 3-point line.

Between the NCAA Transfer Portal and the pandemic, UND head men's basketball coach Paul Sather's tenure in Grand Forks has been challenging.

UND went 15-18 in his first season in 2019-20, followed by years of 9-17 and 6-25. In those years, UND has seen young stars like Tyree Ihenacho and Paul Bruns — both Summit League Freshman of the Year winners — transfer after standout rookie seasons — further complicating the rebuilding process.

But as Sather prepares for a fifth season at UND, this Hawks' offseason has taken on a different vibe. UND rookie standouts Omot and Eaglestaff didn't enter the transfer portal, while veterans such as Brady Danielson and Tsotne Tsartsidze have opted to return.

In addition, UND has landed Iowa State transfer Eli King and Ihenacho, who has elected to come back to UND from James Madison. Ihenacho will need an NCAA transfer waiver to be eligible to play next season. The Hawks have also secured commitments from two other junior college transfers.

"I did hear a lot of rumors about me leaving," Omot said. "I don't know where they got that from. I didn't say anything."

UND finished the 2022-23 season 13-20 but rattled off wins in six of the team's last nine games after turning to a younger lineup — a core that returns mostly intact entering the 2023-24 season.

"(Sather) is getting guys who aren't selfish on the court and getting good people," Eaglestaff said. "That's what he's about. That's one reason I'm playing for Sather. He's a good guy and does stuff for the team a lot of people don't see. I'm a big fan."

Eaglestaff and Omot played AAU basketball in high school with King, who was a basketball-football star at Caledonia High School.

"In my opinion, he's one of the best defenders," Eaglestaff said. "He's strong and athletic. He played football, so he has that athlete in him. He's just a non-selfish player. He can shoot off the dribble, and he's a smart player."

Omot compared King's defensive ability to Danielson.

"He's scrappy and leaves it all on the court," Omot said. "I think that's what's really going to help us."

Eaglestaff said he's focusing this offseason on the weight room.

"Even though I was alright my freshman year, my body could've been better," he said. "I was a kid compared to men against posts."

Omot has similar goals.

"The No. 1 thing is the weight room," Omot said. "I need to gain some weight and muscle. I've been working on my 3-point shot. It wasn't too bad, but it could've been better. Adjusting to the college (3-point) line is different than high school. I'm also working on my handles and trying to get a quicker pace. I have the keys, but I have to polish them more.

"I'm really excited. I know what type of team we can be in the coming years. It's about putting the work in. The coaches know that, too. I really think we'll surprise a lot of people this next year. I can't wait to get back on that court."