UND women's basketball to honor seniors amid key final homestand

GRAND FORKS — The UND women's basketball team won't have a chance to spend too much time down memory lane this weekend.

The Fighting Hawks are honoring their seniors on Saturday in the team's final homestand of the year, but there's too much on the line this weekend to stray from the real focus of the Summit League race.

"The Betty is truly a special place; it's so much fun," UND senior Joli Daninger said. "But we have business to take care of. We have a couple of games that are must wins."

UND, North Dakota State and Oral Roberts are in a three-way tie for second place in the Summit League standings. The Fighting Hawks (15-9 overall and 8-6 in the Summit) open the homestand Thursday night against Oral Roberts before honoring the seniors on Saturday afternoon against Kansas City.

"I think there's a lot of excitement," said UND coach Mallory Bernhard, whose team swept on the road last weekend at Denver and Omaha. "We have talked all year long about what our goals are and those wins were a huge step in the right direction. It put us in position right now where this Oral Roberts game is huge. It makes this weekend really big. We're not having to look down the line to see who needs to help us. Our fate is in our hands."

ADVERTISEMENT

UND plans to honor seniors Daninger, Claire Orth, Tara Bieniewicz, Juliet Gordon and Maggie Manson.

"They've gone through a lot," Bernhard said. "You look at (Gordon, Manson and Orth), and they've been through a pandemic, a different coach, a 2-19 season and now we're talking about a team in second place. You have to give credit to them for sticking it out and what they're doing to get the program in the right direction.

"It's about the legacy they leave. They've really made massive changes from when they stepped in to when they leave. It says a lot about who they are and what they're about. They'll be missed, I'll tell you that. It's awesome to have a veteran team who understands what we're about. We have a lot of good youngsters but those seniors are going to be missed."

UND isn't expected to honor seniors Kacie Borowicz and Sammiyah Hoskin, likely indicating the two plan to return for an additional season.

Oral Roberts enters the matchup coming off a pair of home losses to St. Thomas and Western Illinois.

The Golden Eagles beat UND 96-91 in Tulsa last month. Delaney Nix, thanks to six 3-pointers, led ORU with 21 points in that game, while post Tirzah Moore finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Ruthie Udoumoh added 19 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists.

"I think we have a healthy confidence," Daninger said. "We have our fate in our hands. If we finish out these four games, we're sitting in a good place for the tournament. But I don't think we're going in over-confident. Every team can beat every team in the Summit League. There are close games and upsets everywhere."