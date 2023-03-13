UND women's basketball selected for postseason WBI
The Fighting Hawks will face Cal Baptist in Friday's first round in Lexington, Kent.
GRAND FORKS — The UND women's basketball season isn't over yet.
On Sunday, the Fighting Hawks were chosen to play in the eight-team Women's Basketball Invitational.
The WBI begins Friday in Lexington, Kent. UND will open against Cal Baptist at 5 p.m.
UND will be guaranteed three games in the event, all in Lexington.
Other teams in the field include ETSU, Florida International, New Mexico State, Illinois-Chicago, Georgia Southern and Northern Illinois.
UND last played a week ago at the Summit League Tournament, falling to Omaha in the quarterfinals.
