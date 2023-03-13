6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
UND women's basketball selected for postseason WBI

The Fighting Hawks will face Cal Baptist in Friday's first round in Lexington, Kent.

021923 S GFH UNDWBB0178.jpg
UND swingman Claire Orth dribbles deep into the Roos' zone in the second quarter of a home Summut League women's basketball game against Kansas City at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
March 12, 2023 10:07 PM

GRAND FORKS — The UND women's basketball season isn't over yet.

On Sunday, the Fighting Hawks were chosen to play in the eight-team Women's Basketball Invitational.

The WBI begins Friday in Lexington, Kent. UND will open against Cal Baptist at 5 p.m.

UND will be guaranteed three games in the event, all in Lexington.

Other teams in the field include ETSU, Florida International, New Mexico State, Illinois-Chicago, Georgia Southern and Northern Illinois.

UND last played a week ago at the Summit League Tournament, falling to Omaha in the quarterfinals.

Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Miller has covered sports at the Grand Forks Herald since 2004 and was the state sportswriter of the year in 2019 and 2022.

His primary beat is UND football but also reports on a variety of UND sports and local preps.

He can be reached at (701) 780-1121, tmiller@gfherald.com or on Twitter at @tommillergf.
