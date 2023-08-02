UND women’s basketball mourns loss of first coach Dee Watson

GRAND FORKS — Dee Watson, UND’s first women’s basketball coach, died unexpectedly last week. She was 80.

Watson was a trailblazer for the sport at UND, leading the program to two winning seasons in her six years as head coach from 1974-79.

“Dee was a pioneer for North Dakota women’s basketball and someone who always had a great passion, not only for our sport, but for women in athletics,” current women’s basketball coach Mallory Bernhard said. “We are fortunate to have had her support for many years following her coaching career as well. Dee will be missed by many, but her impact and legacy will not be forgotten."

Dee Watson was UND's first women's basketball coach, leading the Fighting Sioux from 1974-79. She died July 27 at age 80. Contributed / University of North Dakota Athletics

UND athletic director Bill Chaves said Watson “was instrumental in providing the building blocks for an iconic women's basketball program and for that we are forever grateful."

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.