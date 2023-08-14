Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

UND women’s basketball fills one assistant coach position

Sabra Wimberley previously coached grad student Sammiyah Hoskin and coached under former UND assistant Nkwane Young.

sabra wimberley
Sabra Wimberley.
Contributed
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Today at 11:46 AM

GRAND FORKS — UND women’s basketball coach Mallory Bernhard filled one of two open assistant coach roles on her staff Monday.

Sabra Wimberley joins the UND staff after a season as head coach at Delta College in Michigan.

“She is someone I am familiar with, having had productive interactions with her in her roles as both a junior college and club coach,” Bernhard said. “In both of those roles, she has had consistent success. Because of that familiarity, she also comes in with some knowledge of our program and should transition to UND quickly. Coach Wimberley brings value to us in numerous capacities as well as comes from a region where we have had success recruiting and I expect her to help us continue that."

Wimberley led Delta College to a 20-13 record and a conference title. The Pioneers beat Kalamazoo Valley Community College to win the program’s first NJCAA Great Lakes District C title since 2011 and advance to the national tournament.

Wimberley was the associate head coach at Wayne County Community College for three years under former UND assistant Nkwane Young, then took over as head coach for two seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

While there, Wimberley coached 11 players to all-conference honors, including guard/forward Sammiyah Hoskin.

Wimberley was named NJCAA District C Coach of the Year in 2022.

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe has covered area preps and University of North Dakota athletics for the Herald since July 2023. She graduated from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. She loves '90s sitcoms, historical fiction and Quentin Tarantino movies. Readers can reach Abby at 701-780-1268 or asharpe@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
RH1_1031.JPG
Members Only
College
UND football fall camp Day 10: Offensive line benefits from consistency
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Miller
hyslop
College
Rich Glas, former UND men's basketball players remember days at Hyslop ahead of demolition
1d ago
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
091921.s.gfh.UND2.jpg
Members Only
College
UND football fall camp Day 9: Jack Wright's value on display
2d ago
 · 
By  Tom Miller
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Kadon walleye extended for web.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Trophy Room: East Grand Forks teen lands 31.5-inch walleye on Red Lake River
1h ago
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
East Grand Forks tower sign logo.jpg
Community
North Country Food Bank to hold produce distribution event Wednesday in East Grand Forks
9m ago
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
DanielleTeigen2.JPG
Business
Forum Communications writers nab national awards for work
1h ago
 · 
By  Forum staff
46ad6b-20230811-a-man-stands-in-front-of-a-building-2000.jpg
Minnesota
On heels of big state construction package, another $7.4B in requests await
2h ago
 · 
By  Brian Bakst and Dana Ferguson / MPR News