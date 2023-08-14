UND women’s basketball fills one assistant coach position

GRAND FORKS — UND women’s basketball coach Mallory Bernhard filled one of two open assistant coach roles on her staff Monday.

Sabra Wimberley joins the UND staff after a season as head coach at Delta College in Michigan.

“She is someone I am familiar with, having had productive interactions with her in her roles as both a junior college and club coach,” Bernhard said. “In both of those roles, she has had consistent success. Because of that familiarity, she also comes in with some knowledge of our program and should transition to UND quickly. Coach Wimberley brings value to us in numerous capacities as well as comes from a region where we have had success recruiting and I expect her to help us continue that."

Wimberley led Delta College to a 20-13 record and a conference title. The Pioneers beat Kalamazoo Valley Community College to win the program’s first NJCAA Great Lakes District C title since 2011 and advance to the national tournament.

Wimberley was the associate head coach at Wayne County Community College for three years under former UND assistant Nkwane Young, then took over as head coach for two seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

While there, Wimberley coached 11 players to all-conference honors, including guard/forward Sammiyah Hoskin.

Wimberley was named NJCAA District C Coach of the Year in 2022.