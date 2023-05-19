UND women's basketball assistants John Motherwell, Nkwane Young leaving for positions at Central Michigan

GRAND FORKS — The UND women's basketball program has two assistant coaching jobs to fill.

Associate head coach and recruiting coordinator John Motherwell and assistant Nkwane Young are leaving Grand Forks for assistant jobs at Central Michigan.

"This wasn't even on my radar, but I've known (Central Michigan coach Kristin Haynie) and they reached out to me and made it too attractive in a lot of ways to pass up," Motherwell said. "I played in the MAC. And for my career goals — I want to be a head coach at some point or be in the Power 5 — so this was a better fit for my career trajectory."

Motherwell, a Michigan native, lettered in football at Eastern Michigan.

Motherwell had two stints in Grand Forks, with the first stop coming during the 2010-11 season, before returning for the 2018-19 season.

Motherwell first coached at UND under head coach Gene Roebuck, alongside then-assistant and future UND head coach Travis Brewster. Now-UND head coach Mallory Bernhard (maiden name Youngblut) was a standout player at UND when Motherwell was first an assistant.

"I love Mal; she's my best friend still," Motherwell said. "She's a great coach and the program is positioned to do well. I told any parent (when informing of the move to CMU), I'd let my daughter play for Mal."

Prior to Motherwell's second stint in Grand Forks, he had coaching stops at West Florida, Detroit Mercy, Minnesota, Valparaiso and Finlandia.

Young came to UND in June 2020 after serving as head coach at Wayne County Community College. Young has extensive background coaching at the high school, junior college and club levels in the Detroit area.

UND's Mallory Bernhard (second from left), then interim coach, talks to her players during a timeout in the second quarter of a Nov. 30, 2020, home opener against the Marquette Golden Eagles. Nkwane Young stands behind (top left). Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

Adam Marso is UND's lone remaining assistant. Marso served as UND's director of basketball operations from 2019 until he was promoted to assistant coach in November 2021.

UND has posted the job openings for the two vacant assistant positions. One position says the annual salary will be between $65,000 to $72,000 and UND is looking for an assistant with at least 10 years of college coaching experience. The other position says the annual salary will be between $56,000 and $60,600 and this position is looking for a coach with at least three seasons of college coaching experience.

Central Michigan, based in Mount Pleasant, Mich., went 6-23 last season. CMU was 1-0 against the Summit League with a 66-65 victory over North Dakota State on Dec. 3.

Haynie is entering her first season at CMU. She previously coached with the Minnesota Lynx of the WNBA and with her alma mater Michigan State.

CMU has been to seven NCAA tournaments (1983, 1984, 2013, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021).

UND finished 19-13 a year ago. Leading scorer Kacie Borowicz (21.1 point per game) announced a return for her final season in Grand Forks but UND will need to replace four of the Fighting Hawks' top seven scorers from last season.