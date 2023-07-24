UND women's basketball assistant leaves for role with Gophers

GRAND FORKS — The UND women's basketball program's offseason of change with the assistant coaching staff has continued.

In May, associate head coach and recruiting coordinator John Motherwell along with assistant Nkwane Young departed Grand Forks for assistant jobs at Central Michigan .

On Monday, UND assistant coach Adam Marso was announced by the University of Minnesota as the Gophers' director of basketball operations.

Marso served as UND's director of basketball operations starting in 2019 before he was elevated to assistant coach in 2021.

Since Motherwell and Young's departure, UND head women's basketball coach Mallory Bernhard has announced the addition of former UND men's basketball player Travis Bledsoe as an assistant coach.

"In terms of our support staff, we have realigned a few things and we believe that these adjustments fit our personnel well and help our program continue to move forward in many new ways," first-year Minnesota coach Dawn Plitzuweit said.

Plitzuweit spent one season at West Virginia in 2022-23 after spending the previous six seasons building the University of South Dakota into a regional power.

"Adam is a detail-oriented individual with a great deal of experience in this facet and he is also a Minnesota alum," Plitzuweit said. "We are excited to bring him back home."

UND now has two assistant jobs to fill. Bernhard, Bledsoe and director of operations Alex Kladis are the three coaches listed on the team's website.

The Fighting Hawks finished 19-13 a year ago. Leading scorer Kacie Borowicz, a first-team Summit League performer, announced a return for her final season in Grand Forks but UND will need to replace four of the Fighting Hawks' top seven scorers from last season.

UND has yet to release a 2023-24 women's basketball schedule but the 2022-23 season started Nov. 2 in an exhibition opener against Northern State.