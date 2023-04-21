99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
UND tennis aiming for program history at Summit League tournament

Late-season surges by all-Summit players Nore Heinitz and Andrea Jansson have turned the Fighting Hawks into a contender.

031223 S GFH UNDWTEN0329.jpg
UND's Nore Heinitz connects with the ball during a Summit League women's tennis singles match versus Oral Roberts' Luna Morini at Choice Health & Fitness in Grand Forks on Saturday, March 11, 2023.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Today at 12:30 AM

GRAND FORKS — It wasn't an easy start to the season for Andrea Jansson and Nore Heinitz.

The UND women's tennis players didn't rack up many wins against difficult nonconference opponents like Nebraska, Air Force, Creighton and Gonzaga.

But it didn't stay that way.

Jansson and Heinitz hit their stride in conference play and helped UND qualify for a spot in the Summit League tournament.

The Fighting Hawks will play Kansas City in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday in Tulsa, Okla., hoping to reach the Summit League championship for the first time in program history.

"They're pretty motivated," UND coach Tom Boysen said. "No UND team, men or women, have advanced to the final. It would be history."

Jansson finished the season with an 11-2 record in her final 13 matches.

The Gothenburg, Sweden, native went 6-1 in singles play in the Summit League and tacked on five doubles victories.

"Everything in her game got better," Boysen said. "Her offense got better. Her outlook on how she reacted to losing a game or a point got better. She's gotten as good as I've ever seen her in the corners. Her choice of shots and her ability to neutralize when running to the corner got 80 percent better during the middle of the season."

After a victory over Omaha's Lillian Tiemeyer on March 24, Heinitz turned her season around, too.

Heinitz went 6-2 overall down the stretch. Her lone singles loss came in a third-set tiebreaker.

Heinitz, of Duluth, closed the regular season with a straight-set victory against Denver's Caroline Driscoll. She became the first Summit League player to earn a singles win against Denver all season.

"Ever since she got that win, she started rolling," Boysen said. "You can tell when she's confident. She's attacking the ball more. She's willing to go for more first serves. She's a very tricky player to play against. A lot of people watch her move and think she's a counter-puncher and plays defense. But she sneaks into the net like 20 times a match. She has one of the best overheads on the team. She has great hands."

Boysen said he was proud of the way Jansson and Heinitz turned things around this season.

"I've done this for 15 years and rarely do you see someone turn around a slump in the middle of the season and have it go that well," he said. "Turning it around and going completely in the other direction is probably what I'm most happy with for them."

UND has had other key contributors, too.

Jule Schulte, a freshman from Germany, has been consistent all season, posting a five-match winning streak in singles.

Nyah Kauders, a junior from Great Britain, closed the regular season by taking a set off Summit League player of the year Taylor Melville of Denver.

012823 S GFH UNDWTEN0059.jpg
UND tennis player Andrea Jansson celebrates a Fighting Hawks point against Creighton with doubles partner Sapir Sela, not pictured, during a home match against Creighton at Choice Health &amp; Fitness in Grand Forks on Friday, January 27, 2023.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

UND men aiming for title match

The UND men's team also qualified for the Summit League tournament after a record-setting season.

The Fighting Hawks won their first 10 duals of the season and head to postseason play with 15 victories, the most in the program's Division-I era.

UND takes on Drake, ranked No. 69 nationally, in the Summit League semifinals at noon Friday in Tulsa.

Top-seeded Denver, also nationally ranked, takes on Omaha in the other semifinal. The Mavericks have cracked the national rankings this year, too.

"I've talked to other coaches who have told me they haven't seen a year where six teams in the Summit League were combined this good," Boysen said. "I haven't been here long, but I can look up the rankings and I don't think there's been a year where six teams added up like this. So, for us to have our best season ever, break a lot of records, it's been great."

The Fighting Hawks are led by all-Summit League performer Gerhard Sullwald and all-conference honorable mention selections Edmond Aynedjian and Cian McDonnell.

Sullwald started the season by winning 15-straight singles matches. He finished 17-4 in singles and won 15 doubles matches, playing with Nikita Snezhko at No. 1.

Aynedjian won 15 singles matches this season, tying Snezhko for second on the team in that category. McDonnell and Riley Odell also finished with double-digit singles win totals at 12.

"There's a lot of senior leadership," Boysen said. "They've done a great job this year. They've bought into everything."

031123 S GFH UNDMTEN0045.jpg
UND men's tennis player Edmond Aynedjian celebrates a point over Oral Roberts' Ezequiel Monferrer, not pictured, during a singles match at Choice Health & Fitness in Grand Forks on Friday, March 10, 2023.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

Summit League tennis tournament

In Tulsa, Okla., Friday
Men's semifinals
Denver vs. Omaha, 9 a.m.
UND vs. Drake, noon

Women's semifinals
Omaha vs. Denver, 3 p.m.
UND vs. Kansas City, 6 p.m.

Championships
Saturday, TBA

Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
