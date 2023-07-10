UND tabs alum Kris Kroetsch to lead women's golf program

GRAND FORKS — Both UND men's and women's golf programs will now be led by Grand Forks natives and UND alums.

On Monday, UND announced Kris Kroetsch has been named head coach for the women's golf program.

The men's program is led by Todd Schaefer.

"Bringing Kris back to UND from his playing days as a student-athlete after many years of instruction and fine tuning his ability to work and connect with our student-athletes will be tremendous," said UND Deputy Director of Athletics Erik Martinson. "I appreciate and respect his vision for the program he has laid out and cannot wait for him to get started with our ladies."

Kroetsch returns to his alma mater following an over decade-long career as a PGA Teaching Professional in Fargo, while also serving as a volunteer assistant coach for the North Dakota State women's golf team. During his time as a teaching professional, Kroetsch was named the 2016 Minnesota PGA Teacher and Coach of the Year as well as earning four Dakota Chapter PGA Teacher of the Year honors.

The Grand Forks native was a member of the UND men's golf team from 1998-2001, helping the Fighting Sioux capture a pair of North Central Conference (NCC) crowns before embarking on a professional career that saw him win 36 events in the Dakota Chapter and Minnesota Section of the PGA, appear in two PGA National Assistants Championships and four PGA Professional National Championships.

"The University of North Dakota and its golf programs have a special meaning to me, having grown up in Grand Forks and winning two NCC conference titles," Kroetsch said. "I am excited to share my experiences with the student-athletes and help them have the same great experiences I did. Developing relationships with our student athletes, coaching staff and athletic department, and competing, are what get me excited. I look forward to using my coaching knowledge and network I have built as a PGA member to elevate the level of the program in the Summit League."

Kroetsch is a 2001 graduate of North Dakota, earning his Bachelor of Science degree in secondary education.

Former UND women's golf coach Travis Amendt stepped down from his position in early June after two seasons in Grand Forks.

The Fighting Hawks finished ninth at the Summit League Women's Golf Championships in the 2022-23 season.