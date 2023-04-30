UND standout Tyler Hoosman signs free agent deal with Los Angeles Chargers

Tyler Hoosman played at UND for only one season, but the running back made the most of his time with the Fighting Hawks.

After the completion of Saturday’s NFL Draft, Hoosman agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Charters as a priority free agent.

Hoosman is one of 18 undrafted free agents that agreed to terms with the Chargers, who finished 10-7.

Hoosman had a standout 2022 season at North Dakota after transferring from Northern Iowa.

Hoosman put his name in the UND Division-I record book, coming in at No. 9 in career rushing yards (1,023) and tied for No. 8 in career rushing touchdowns (12). His rushing yardage last season also sits No. 3 in UND's Division-I history for yards rushed in a single season.

Last season, he ranked third in the Missouri Valley Football Conference for rushing yards (1,023) and was also third in rushing yards per game with 85.2 yards per game.Hoosman finished his year with six 100-yard rushing games, including a career-high 147 yards in the 48-31 win over Missouri State.

Hoosman garnered second team All-MVFC accolades and was named to the first team MVFC All-Academic Team. Hoosman, a 6-foot, 215-pound back from Plainville, Ill., joins Matt Waletzko (2018-21) in the NFL, as Waletzko is currently with the Dallas Cowboys.

Hoosman played in 26 games at Northern Iowa before transferring to UND.