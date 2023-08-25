6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
UND set to build on-campus softball stadium

Construction on Memorial Village II and the softball stadium is expected to be completed by fall 2024.

memorial village II
A rendering of the softball stadium at Memorial Village II.
Contributed / UND Athletics
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Today at 11:28 AM

GRAND FORKS — UND softball coach Jordan Stevens has looked at several iterations of the plans at Memorial Village II, which includes a new softball stadium.

“Every time they send me something,” he said, “it’s better and better.”

UND released a rendering of the plans at Memorial Village II on Friday. The facility, which is across 2nd Avenue N from the Frederick D. Pollard Athletic Center and the under-construction Nodak Insurance Company Sports Performance Center, includes a new softball stadium, commercial space and mixed living opportunities.

082523 UND parkingLotDemo.jpg
Crews from Gowan Construction raze a parking lot just north of the Pollard Athletic Center Thursday, August 24, 2023.
Eric Hylden / Grand Forks Herald

The softball facility will have over 500 spectator seats, a party deck in left field, LED video board and will be pet friendly. Softball players will have access to a dual purpose batting cage and bullpen at the stadium and will be across the street from the performance center and its new locker rooms, weight room and sports medicine area.

The most important part of the plans, to Stevens, is simple: The softball field is on campus.

“The details in this thing are better than many of the places, if not the best, from some of the fields that we’ve been to,” he said. “But number one for us in our program is it’s on campus.”

Stevens said the timeline for completion has shifted numerous times already, but he was most recently told to expect to begin playing there in the spring of 2025 with fall ball games happening there as soon as next fall.

It could be ready by the time the class of 2024 comes to campus, making the new field a topic of conversation during recruiting.

“We can actually start to talk about what's happening with our program and the dedication that our department is showing to softball right now,” Stevens said. “I think it’s going to be exciting for a lot of people. It is going to be definitely one of the best in this region and one of the best mid major (fields) around.”

The investment into softball by UND athletics “means the world to us,” Stevens said, adding that it’s also an investment into the community and shows that softball is a growing sport here.

“It’s gonna be a sense of pride,” Stevens said of the new field. “Not that playing on Apollo wasn't great for what it is, but I just think it's going to be a prideful thing. We get to play those games on our campus. It's going to be a beautiful facility, and we're going to have people that will hopefully want to come out and watch us play.”

Groundbreaking for the new complex will be on Tuesday, October 3.

Funding for the facility comes from a public-private partnership, UND said. Alexa and Dave Albrecht are the lead donors.

"This project is the latest example of the power of a donor-led public/private partnership," said UND Alumni Association and Foundation CEO DeAnna Carlson Zink. "Dave and Alexa Albrecht stepped up to the plate and helped move the complex from a dream to reality very quickly. We are so thankful for their support and the efforts of all the parties involved."

Abby Sharpe has covered area preps and University of North Dakota athletics for the Herald since July 2023. She graduated from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. She loves '90s sitcoms, historical fiction and Quentin Tarantino movies. Readers can reach Abby at 701-780-1268 or asharpe@gfherald.com.
