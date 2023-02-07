UND running backs coach leaves for job at North Dakota State

GRAND FORKS — For the second year in a row, the UND football team is searching for a running backs coach right before the start of spring ball.

On Tuesday, North Dakota State announced it has hired UND running backs coach Steve Crutchley to coach the Bison wide receivers.

Two UND rivals in the Missouri Valley Football Conference will now have former UND running backs coaches as South Dakota State recently hired former UND running backs coach Robbie Rouse.

Crutchley's stay in Grand Forks was short. UND announced his hire last February after Rouse left to coach at Cal Poly. Crutchley came to UND after three seasons at Temple. He also coached at Northern Illinois, Southern Illinois and St. Cloud State.

UND plans to start spring ball on Feb. 20.

Crutchley played wide receiver at Wisconsin-Eau Claire from 1996-99 and received his master's degree from St. Cloud State in 2006.

In Fargo, Crutchley replaces Noah Pauley, who was hired at Iowa State.

"During our time together, I could see quickly the positive impact Steve had on his position players and team, along with his attention to the details and organization," NDSU head coach Matt Entz said in a statement. "Coach Crutchley is an excellent teacher, mentor and recruiter, and will be an excellent addition to the NDSU football staff."