99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

UND running backs coach leaves for job at North Dakota State

Steve Crutchley, who was previously at Temple and Northern Illinois, spent one season in Grand Forks.

SteveCrutchley01.jpg
Fighting Hawks wide receiver Red Wilson listens as UND assistant and running backs coach Steve Crutchley, right, gives directions during a live scrimmage on the UND campus in Grand Forks on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
February 07, 2023 10:46 AM

GRAND FORKS — For the second year in a row, the UND football team is searching for a running backs coach right before the start of spring ball.

On Tuesday, North Dakota State announced it has hired UND running backs coach Steve Crutchley to coach the Bison wide receivers.

Two UND rivals in the Missouri Valley Football Conference will now have former UND running backs coaches as South Dakota State recently hired former UND running backs coach Robbie Rouse.

Crutchley's stay in Grand Forks was short. UND announced his hire last February after Rouse left to coach at Cal Poly. Crutchley came to UND after three seasons at Temple. He also coached at Northern Illinois, Southern Illinois and St. Cloud State.

UND plans to start spring ball on Feb. 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crutchley played wide receiver at Wisconsin-Eau Claire from 1996-99 and received his master's degree from St. Cloud State in 2006.

In Fargo, Crutchley replaces Noah Pauley, who was hired at Iowa State.

"During our time together, I could see quickly the positive impact Steve had on his position players and team, along with his attention to the details and organization," NDSU head coach Matt Entz said in a statement. "Coach Crutchley is an excellent teacher, mentor and recruiter, and will be an excellent addition to the NDSU football staff."

Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Miller has covered sports at the Grand Forks Herald since 2004 and was the state sportswriter of the year in 2019 and 2022.

His primary beat is UND football but also reports on a variety of UND sports and local preps.

He can be reached at (701) 780-1121, tmiller@gfherald.com or on Twitter at @tommillergf.
What To Read Next
030223 S GFH UNDFB0099.jpg
College
New UND defensive coordinator looks to put own stamp on Hawks' defense
March 01, 2023 10:24 PM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
SPORTS-WE-BATTLED-U-WOMEN-FALL-1-MS.jpg
College
Women’s basketball: Blitzed early, Gophers rally but lose to Penn State in Big Ten tournament opener
March 01, 2023 08:51 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
111922 S GFH UNDMHKYP10018.jpg
UND Hockey
How UND hockey will handle Senior Day this season
March 01, 2023 08:50 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman