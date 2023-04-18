UND receives commitment from another top Canadian women's basketball recruit

GRAND FORKS — The Biosteel All Canadian basketball game is Canada's version of the McDonald's All-American game, where the top 24 boys and girls players in the country compete in Toronto in a showcase of the country's top prep talent.

Earlier this month, the UND women's basketball team had two recruits playing in the game.

Nevaeh Ferrara Horne, a versatile 6-foot-2 high school senior forward, became the latest Fighting Hawks recruit in Canada when she recently committed to play in Grand Forks. She was joined at the game by previously committed Kiera Pemberton.

Ferrara Horne, a Regina native, played this past season at Southwest Academy Prep in London, Ontario.

"I really liked the coaches and their playing style," Ferrara Horne said. "I really liked the teammates on the visit, and it's only a seven-and-a-half hour drive from Regina.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There was never really a school that I felt was a good enough of a fit for me like North Dakota. As soon as I talked to North Dakota, I felt it was the right fit. The visit solidified that for me."

UND will have three players from Canada next season with Pemberton, who has been committed since the fall of 2021, and 6-foot-7 sophomore center Miranda VanderWal.

Pemberton and Ferrara Horne will come to Grand Forks in mid-August. The arrival is later than UND's American recruits due to international visas.

"I feel super excited and really motivated to work hard before I get there," Ferrara Horne said. "It's almost relieving. I know where I'm going now. It's been a long process. A lot of things aligned with what I wanted in a school. It's makes me so happy."

UND finished 19-13 overall in the 2022-23 season, ending the year as the No. 3 seed in the Summit League tournament, where the Hawks lost 84-81 to Nebraska Omaha in the league quarterfinals.

In 2023-24, the Hawks lose two of their top three scorers in Claire Orth and Juliet Gordon but return all-Summit League first team pick Kacie Borowicz.