Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

UND promotes Estevan Sandoval to men's basketball assistant coach

Sandoval spent the previous two seasons as UND's director of basketball operations.

010823 S GFH UNDMBB0225.jpg
UND director of basketball operations Estevan Sandoval, center, gets between Fighting Hawks head men's basketball coach Paul Sather, second from left, and Summit League officials following contentious foul calls in the second half of a home Summit League tilt against the S.D. State Jackrabbits at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks on Saturday, January 7, 2023.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Today at 4:03 PM

GRAND FORKS — The UND men's basketball program has promoted from within to fill an offseason hole for an assistant coach.

On Friday, the Fighting Hawks announced Estevan Sandoval has been promoted from director of basketball operations to assistant coach.

Sandoval spent the past two seasons as the Hawks' DBO.

"I'm very excited for the opportunity to keep elevating the UND brand and basketball program," Sandoval said. "My family and I are extremely grateful to coach Sather and the staff for the chance to keep building something special here in Grand Forks."

Before UND, Sandoval was part of the coaching staff at Western Texas College and Gillette College (Wyo.) for one year each.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sandoval also spent six years with the program at New Mexico, both as a student manager and graduate assistant.

"We're excited to promote Estevan to assistant coach," UND head coach Paul Sather said. "HE has done an exceptional job as our director of basketball operations and deserves this opportunity. His commitment to UND these past two years, his previous experience, attention to detail and love of the game make him an excellent fit for this role."

Sandoval fills the void left by former UND assistant Steven Aldridge, who left this offseason and is now an assistant at UC San Diego, an NCAA Division I program in the Big West Conference. Aldridge spent two seasons at UND.

Sandoval joins UND's remaining assistants Jamie Stevens and Randall Herbst.

UND finished 13-20 last season but ended the year winning six of the team's last nine games including a first-round Summit League Tournament victory over Denver before falling to No. 1 seed Oral Roberts.

The Hawks will return four of the team's top five scorers from a year ago, including standout rising sophomores B.J. Omot and Treysen Eaglestaff.

The offseason for the UND men's basketball program has been filled with intrigue after a young core elected to remain with the program, followed by a string of promising incoming transfers.

UND's former Summit League Freshman of the Year Tyree Ihenacho, who was at James Madison, announced a return to Grand Forks, while Iowa State transfer Eli King is also joining the Hawks' youthful core.

Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Miller has covered sports at the Grand Forks Herald since 2004 and was the state sportswriter of the year in 2019 and 2022.

His primary beat is UND football but also reports on a variety of UND sports and local preps.

He can be reached at (701) 780-1121, tmiller@gfherald.com or on Twitter at @tommillergf.
What To Read Next
021222_RTrubia (17).jpg
UND Hockey
Former UND defenseman Aaron Schneekloth named head coach of AHL's Colorado Eagles
6h ago
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
062123 UNDairRace2.jpg
Members Only
College
UND's Frozen Force move forward after 'life-changing' experience of national race
9h ago
 · 
By  Maeve Hushman
brandonholtphoto.jpg
UND Hockey
Central grad Brandon Holt getting an opportunity at Arizona Coyotes camp
16h ago
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
062123 UNDairRace2.jpg
Members Only
College
UND's Frozen Force move forward after 'life-changing' experience of national race
9h ago
 · 
By  Maeve Hushman
VO.Still002.jpg
Minnesota
THC and CBD business owner reacts to East Grand Forks' cannabis moratorium
17h ago
 · 
By  Jay Dahl
east grand forks.jpg
Local
East Grand Forks City Council temporarily prohibits sale of cannabis
1d ago
 · 
By  Hannah Shirley
A courtroom gavel
Minnesota
Red Lake Falls, Minnesota, man pleads guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct
43m ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly