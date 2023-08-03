UND men’s, women’s basketball regular season schedules announced

GRAND FORKS — The Summit League announced Thursday the conference schedules for UND men’s and women’s basketball, which features two doubleheader games against North Dakota State.

UND women’s basketball opens on the road at St. Thomas Friday, Dec. 29. The men’s team opens at home against St. Thomas Dec. 29, then travels to South Dakota State Dec. 31.

The women face defending regular season and tournament champion South Dakota State at home on New Year’s Eve and in Brookings Feb. 29.

The men’s and women’s doubleheaders against North Dakota State will be played at home Feb. 3 and at the Scheels Center Feb. 24.

The women travel to Idaho State Jan. 3 and host Eastern Washington Jan. 6 as part of the previously announced Summit League-Big Sky Challenge. The men’s team hosts Northern Colorado Jan. 3 and travels to Northern Arizona Jan. 6 as part of the challenge.

Women’s basketball ends the season with three road games: at North Dakota State, at South Dakota State and at South Dakota. Men’s basketball hosts South Dakota State and South Dakota to end the regular season.

Women’s basketball schedule

Dec. 29 @ St. Thomas

Dec. 31 vs South Dakota State

Jan. 3 @ Idaho State

Jan. 6 vs Eastern Washington

Jan. 11 vs Omaha

Jan. 13 vs Kansas City

Jan. 18 @ Oral Roberts

Jan. 20 @ Denver

Jan. 27 vs St. Thomas

Feb. 1 vs South Dakota

Feb 3 vs North Dakota State

Feb. 8 @ Omaha

Feb. 10 @ Kansas City

Feb. 15 vs Denver

Feb. 17 vs Oral Roberts

Feb. 24 @ North Dakota State

Feb. 29 @ South Dakota State

March 2 @ South Dakota

Men’s basketball schedule

Dec. 29 vs St. Thomas

Dec. 31 @ South Dakota State

Jan. 3 vs Northern Colorado

Jan. 6 @ Northern Arizona

Jan. 11 @ Omaha

Jan. 13 @ Kansas City

Jan. 18 vs Oral Roberts

Jan. 20 vs Denver

Jan. 27 @ St. Thomas

Feb. 1 @ South Dakota

Feb 3 vs North Dakota State

Feb. 8 vs Omaha

Feb. 10 vs Kansas City

Feb. 15 @ Denver

Feb. 17 @ Oral Roberts

Feb. 24 @ North Dakota State

Feb. 29 vs South Dakota State

March 2 vs South Dakota