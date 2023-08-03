UND men’s, women’s basketball regular season schedules announced
The schedules feature two men’s and women’s doubleheaders against North Dakota State and two Big Sky Challenge games.
GRAND FORKS — The Summit League announced Thursday the conference schedules for UND men’s and women’s basketball, which features two doubleheader games against North Dakota State.
UND women’s basketball opens on the road at St. Thomas Friday, Dec. 29. The men’s team opens at home against St. Thomas Dec. 29, then travels to South Dakota State Dec. 31.
The women face defending regular season and tournament champion South Dakota State at home on New Year’s Eve and in Brookings Feb. 29.
The men’s and women’s doubleheaders against North Dakota State will be played at home Feb. 3 and at the Scheels Center Feb. 24.
The women travel to Idaho State Jan. 3 and host Eastern Washington Jan. 6 as part of the previously announced Summit League-Big Sky Challenge. The men’s team hosts Northern Colorado Jan. 3 and travels to Northern Arizona Jan. 6 as part of the challenge.
Women’s basketball ends the season with three road games: at North Dakota State, at South Dakota State and at South Dakota. Men’s basketball hosts South Dakota State and South Dakota to end the regular season.
Women’s basketball schedule
Dec. 29 @ St. Thomas
Dec. 31 vs South Dakota State
Jan. 3 @ Idaho State
Jan. 6 vs Eastern Washington
Jan. 11 vs Omaha
Jan. 13 vs Kansas City
Jan. 18 @ Oral Roberts
Jan. 20 @ Denver
Jan. 27 vs St. Thomas
Feb. 1 vs South Dakota
Feb 3 vs North Dakota State
Feb. 8 @ Omaha
Feb. 10 @ Kansas City
Feb. 15 vs Denver
Feb. 17 vs Oral Roberts
Feb. 24 @ North Dakota State
Feb. 29 @ South Dakota State
March 2 @ South Dakota
Men’s basketball schedule
Dec. 29 vs St. Thomas
Dec. 31 @ South Dakota State
Jan. 3 vs Northern Colorado
Jan. 6 @ Northern Arizona
Jan. 11 @ Omaha
Jan. 13 @ Kansas City
Jan. 18 vs Oral Roberts
Jan. 20 vs Denver
Jan. 27 @ St. Thomas
Feb. 1 @ South Dakota
Feb 3 vs North Dakota State
Feb. 8 vs Omaha
Feb. 10 vs Kansas City
Feb. 15 @ Denver
Feb. 17 @ Oral Roberts
Feb. 24 @ North Dakota State
Feb. 29 vs South Dakota State
March 2 vs South Dakota
