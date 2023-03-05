UND men's basketball runs into 'fine-tuned machine' in tournament loss to Oral Roberts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The UND men's basketball team's strong run down the stretch of the season came to an end Saturday night at the hands of a "fine-tuned machine."

No. 1 seed Oral Roberts jumped out to an 11-2 lead and never looked back in a 96-80 win over the Fighting Hawks in the Summit League tournament quarterfinals at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

"They were running it like a fine-tuned machine," UND coach Paul Sather said. "They were burning it hard, and we weren't. They played with such great energy. They were everywhere. Even when we made a pass where we could get a catch shot, even for guys like (Matt Norman and Tsotne Tsartsidze) who are pretty good at it, they were always there on a quick rotation. They always took us out of rhythm."

ORU shot 50.7 percent from the floor, 40 percent from the 3-point line and 100 percent (12-for-12) from the free-throw line.

UND also shot it well at 53.3 percent from the floor but had 15 turnovers to just two for the Golden Eagles.

Oral Roberts, which improved to 28-4 and 18-0 in league play, didn't commit its first turnover of the game until 13 minutes left in the second half.

Summit League star Max Abmas, who came in averaging more than 22 points per game, was 4-for-8 from the 3-point line and finished with 14 points but UND struggled more with ORU's size, specifically 7-foot-5 center Connor Vanover, a transfer from Arkansas.

Vanover finished with 19 points on 9-for-11 shooting, while also impacting shot selection on the defensive end. Vanover entered the game second nationally in total blocks and blocks per game.

Carlos Jurgens added 21 points on 8-for-12 shooting.

UND was led by freshman B.J. Omot's 15 points. Freshman Treysen Eaglestaff added 11 points (3-for-3 from 3-point range), while Tsartsidze had 11, Mitchell Sueker came off the bench to score 10 points and Norman also had 10 but was 0-for-4 from the 3-point line.

"Just understanding (Norman) wants to shoot the ball, and he's one of the top in the conference," Absmas said of the key to slowing down Norman, who made six 3-pointers in a first-round win over Denver. "Trying to make his night harder and not letting him get any easy looks."

UND ended its season 13-20 but won six of its last nine games.

"There was a lot of FIO this season — Figure It Out," Sather said. "We were playing a lot of guys and seeing where the pieces should fit. I told these guys, I love coaching this group of guys. It was frustrating for them because when you play a lot of guys it's hard to build roles like you need to. We needed to shorten the bench. When we did, it made a different style of play. It's not easy. There are guys who are good players for us who didn't get those minutes as the season went on. It just took time. That's on me. Maybe we should've done it earlier but we gave guys opportunities this year to show what they can do. At the end, we were better when we play seven or eight guys."

Sather was asked if his group is in a better place this year moving ahead into next season.

"I hope so," Sather said, becoming emotional during the postgame press conference. "I love this group, and I'd love to coach them again. We're in a difficult time. College basketball is a different world right now. I'd love to coach them again. We'll see."