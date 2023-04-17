99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports College

UND men's basketball lands Iowa State transfer and former Minnesota Mr. Basketball finalist Eli King

King was highly recruited out of Caledonia, with offers from Minnesota, Stanford and Marquette, among others.

EliKing.jpg
Caledonia's Eli King finishes a slam dunk during the Warriors' 71-43 victory over Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 at Caledonia High School. King is one of the five finalists for this year's Mr. Basketball award in Minnesota.
Post Bulletin file photo / Alex VandenHouten
Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Today at 5:05 PM

GRAND FORKS — The UND men's basketball program has landed a big name in recruiting.

Eli King, an Iowa State transfer and former Minnesota Mr. Basketball finalist, will transfer to the Fighting Hawks, he told the Rochester Post Bulletin.

King, a 6-foot-3 freshman guard and four-star recruit out of high school, played in nine games for the 19-14 Cyclones, averaging 3.4 minutes per game. Iowa State lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

King was named the Player of the Year by the Minnesota Boys Basketball Coaches Association as a high school senior when he averaged 20 points, 10 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 4.2 steals per game. He led Caledonia to a third-place state finish and was a top-five finalist for the state’s Mr. Basketball award.

King was highly recruited before settling on Iowa State in April of 2021. King also received offers from Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, Marquette and Stanford.

UND finished 13-20 last season but won six of its last nine games. The Fighting Hawks are set to return six of their top seven scorers from a year ago, led by freshman B.J. Omot, who averaged 12.0 points per game.

Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Miller has covered sports at the Grand Forks Herald since 2004 and was the state sportswriter of the year in 2019 and 2022.

His primary beat is UND football but also reports on a variety of UND sports and local preps.

He can be reached at (701) 780-1121, tmiller@gfherald.com or on Twitter at @tommillergf.
