UND men's basketball lands Iowa State transfer and former Minnesota Mr. Basketball finalist Eli King

GRAND FORKS — The UND men's basketball program has landed a big name in recruiting.

Eli King, an Iowa State transfer and former Minnesota Mr. Basketball finalist, will transfer to the Fighting Hawks, he told the Rochester Post Bulletin.

King, a 6-foot-3 freshman guard and four-star recruit out of high school, played in nine games for the 19-14 Cyclones, averaging 3.4 minutes per game. Iowa State lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

King was named the Player of the Year by the Minnesota Boys Basketball Coaches Association as a high school senior when he averaged 20 points, 10 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 4.2 steals per game. He led Caledonia to a third-place state finish and was a top-five finalist for the state’s Mr. Basketball award.

King was highly recruited before settling on Iowa State in April of 2021. King also received offers from Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, Marquette and Stanford.

UND finished 13-20 last season but won six of its last nine games. The Fighting Hawks are set to return six of their top seven scorers from a year ago, led by freshman B.J. Omot, who averaged 12.0 points per game.