UND men’s basketball adds forward with international experience

Mambourou Mara played at the Royal Crown Academic School in Toronto and has represented his home country of Guinea at FIBA tournaments.

mambourou mara
Mambourou Mara dunks at the 2022 Biosteel All-Canadian games.
Submitted
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Today at 5:50 PM

GRAND FORKS — UND men’s basketball added Canadian standout Mambourou Mara to the freshman class Thursday.

Mara, who is from Guinea, played at Royal Crown Academic School in Toronto. He competed at the Biosteel All-Canadian game — Canada’s version of the McDonald’s All-American game — in 2022 and was the slam dunk co-champion.

The 6-foot-6 power forward represented Guinea at the 2020 FIBA U-18 tournament, where he averaged 19.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game.

“We're excited to see what Mambourou can bring to our team as a freshman,” coach Paul Sather said. “He's an exceptional athlete that plays an attacking, transition style of basketball. Known for his high motor on defense and great athleticism, he also brings a solid skill set for his size. We love his versatility and reputation for playing the game with a lot of passion."

Mara originally committed to Tarleton State University in Stephenville, Texas, last summer.

Abby Sharpe has covered area preps and University of North Dakota athletics for the Herald since July 2023. She graduated from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. She loves '90s sitcoms, historical fiction and Quentin Tarantino movies. Readers can reach Abby at 701-780-1268 or asharpe@gfherald.com.
