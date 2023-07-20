UND lands quarterback prospect from Wisconsin

GRAND FORKS — For the second year in a row, the UND football program picked the son of a Wisconsin high school football coach to be the quarterback of the recruiting class.

On Thursday, Burlington (Wis.) quarterback Jack Sulik announced his verbal commitment to play for the Fighting Hawks.

As a junior in 2022, Sulik completed 216 passes of 376 attempts for 2,686 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions for Burlington, the high school program of Tony Romo.

Sulik said he broke his ankle during a practice early in the season and his junior performance suffered as a result.

"My junior season didn't go as planned," Sulik said. "I didn't put out the film I wanted to with the mobility or arm strength because of that broken ankle."

UND offensive coordinator Danny Freund, who's also a Wisconsin prep product, continued to watch Sulik develop, whereas some recruiters stopped contact after the injury, Sulik said.

"Coach Freund is the only one to take the time to watch me grow," Sulik said.

Sulik, who's 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, attended UND's elite prospect camp in June.

"I think arm strength is one of my biggest strengths," Sulik said. "But just arm strength isn't enough, so being smart and accurate and mobile. I didn't get to show off my mobility last year."

Burlington, a Division 2 program in southeast Wisconsin, went 6-6 last year and advanced to the state quarterfinals.

Sulik's dad Eric Sulik is the head coach of the Burlington Demons.

Last year, UND signed Wisconsin prep quarterback Jerry Kaminski of Sun Prairie East, where Brian Kaminski is the head football coach.

"I'm excited to show what I can do and work hard for the University of North Dakota," Sulik said. "UND is an amazing university and building lots of new stuff for student-athletes, so it's heading in the right direction."

UND's 2024 recruiting class has reached 14 members. Sulik is the first quarterback and the fourth Wisconsin prep.

