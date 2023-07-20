6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thursday, July 20

Sports College

UND lands quarterback prospect from Wisconsin

Sulik threw for more than 2,600 yards and 24 touchdowns for Burlington, the same high school program as Tony Romo.

Sukil.jpg
Jake Sukil of Burlington, Wis., gave his verbal commitment to the Fighting Hawks.
Submitted photo.
Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Today at 4:52 PM

GRAND FORKS — For the second year in a row, the UND football program picked the son of a Wisconsin high school football coach to be the quarterback of the recruiting class.

On Thursday, Burlington (Wis.) quarterback Jack Sulik announced his verbal commitment to play for the Fighting Hawks.

As a junior in 2022, Sulik completed 216 passes of 376 attempts for 2,686 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions for Burlington, the high school program of Tony Romo.

Sulik said he broke his ankle during a practice early in the season and his junior performance suffered as a result.

"My junior season didn't go as planned," Sulik said. "I didn't put out the film I wanted to with the mobility or arm strength because of that broken ankle."

UND offensive coordinator Danny Freund, who's also a Wisconsin prep product, continued to watch Sulik develop, whereas some recruiters stopped contact after the injury, Sulik said.

"Coach Freund is the only one to take the time to watch me grow," Sulik said.

Sulik, who's 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, attended UND's elite prospect camp in June.

"I think arm strength is one of my biggest strengths," Sulik said. "But just arm strength isn't enough, so being smart and accurate and mobile. I didn't get to show off my mobility last year."

Burlington, a Division 2 program in southeast Wisconsin, went 6-6 last year and advanced to the state quarterfinals.

Sulik's dad Eric Sulik is the head coach of the Burlington Demons.

Last year, UND signed Wisconsin prep quarterback Jerry Kaminski of Sun Prairie East, where Brian Kaminski is the head football coach.

"I'm excited to show what I can do and work hard for the University of North Dakota," Sulik said. "UND is an amazing university and building lots of new stuff for student-athletes, so it's heading in the right direction."

UND's 2024 recruiting class has reached 14 members. Sulik is the first quarterback and the fourth Wisconsin prep.

UND 2024 recruiting class

  • Gunnar Lym, S, Bennington, Neb.
  • Erick Paye, DE/OLB, Grand Forks
  • Tray Kuntz, TE, Grand Forks (PWO)
  • Deng Deng, WR, Tokio, N.D. (Four Winds High School)
  • Sam Ostrenga, S, Sun Prairie, Wis.
  • William Stobbe, OL, Waukee, Iowa
  • Jonah Reiling, OL, Lisbon, Iowa
  • Brennen Blegen, DL, Van Horne, Iowa
  • Alton Williams, OL, Sun Prairie, Wis.
  • Colton Brunell, RB, Columbus, Wis.
  • Jack Sulik, QB, Burlington, Wis.
  • Keegan Ryan, WR, Lake City, Minn.
  • Henry Theobald, CB, Sioux Falls, S.D.
  • Wyatt Bell, OL, Rogers, Minn.
Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Miller has covered sports at the Grand Forks Herald since 2004 and was the state sportswriter of the year in 2019 and 2022.

His primary beat is UND football but also reports on a variety of UND sports and local preps.

He can be reached at (701) 780-1121, tmiller@gfherald.com or on Twitter at @tommillergf.
