UND intends to award Sanford Health a contract to provide physician services to athletics teams

GRAND FORKS — UND has sent a notice that it intends to award a contract to Sanford Health to provide physician services for UND athletics beginning July 1, 2024.

Altru Health System, the current provider, also bid for the contract.

The notice of intent is not a finalized deal.

Altru has until the close of business on Monday to protest the decision. After that, UND can begin negotiating and working toward a deal with Sanford.

"The ‘Notice of Intent to Award’ signals UND's intent to enter into a contract with a provider, but it’s not a guarantee that UND will come to terms with the apparent RFP winner," UND spokesperson David Dodds said. "The process is still underway and UND will refrain from commenting further about any specifics until there's a successfully negotiated and executed contract."

The letter instructs Sanford "not to begin work, purchase materials, or enter into subcontracts relating to the project until both the recipient and state sign the contract."

If the deal is signed with Sanford Health, it would be a shift for UND, which has long used Altru Health System for physician services.

Specifics of a new contract will not be known until one is signed.

"Sanford Health has been notified of the intent to sign an agreement with the University of North Dakota for the right to provide orthopedic and sports medicine services to UND student-athletes," Sanford Health said in a statement. "We look forward to finalizing the agreement."

Sanford Health has clinics in Grand Forks and East Grand Forks. It also purchased a 67.5 acre plot of land in southern Grand Forks last year.

Altru Health System is in the process of building a new $475 million hospital on Columbia Road.

"We are proud of the support we’ve provided UND Athletics for many years, and are grateful to our providers who have dedicated their time to improving the lives of UND athletes," said Annie Bonzer, the director of marketing and public relations for Altru Health System. "The results of the process showcased that the quality of care and support our team has provided was our strength, and the decision was more so due to financial contributions. Our team and organization will continue to focus on providing high-quality care to those we serve, including the athletes in our community."