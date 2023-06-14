Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

UND intends to award Sanford Health a contract to provide physician services to athletics teams

The Fighting Hawks have been using Altru Health System, but could turn toward Sanford beginning in July 2024.

drmannsidelines.jpg
Dr. William Mann stands on the sidelines at a UND football game.
Russell Hons / UND athletics
Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Today at 6:44 PM

GRAND FORKS — UND has sent a notice that it intends to award a contract to Sanford Health to provide physician services for UND athletics beginning July 1, 2024.

Altru Health System, the current provider, also bid for the contract.

The notice of intent is not a finalized deal.

Altru has until the close of business on Monday to protest the decision. After that, UND can begin negotiating and working toward a deal with Sanford.

"The ‘Notice of Intent to Award’ signals UND's intent to enter into a contract with a provider, but it’s not a guarantee that UND will come to terms with the apparent RFP winner," UND spokesperson David Dodds said. "The process is still underway and UND will refrain from commenting further about any specifics until there's a successfully negotiated and executed contract."

ADVERTISEMENT

The letter instructs Sanford "not to begin work, purchase materials, or enter into subcontracts relating to the project until both the recipient and state sign the contract."

If the deal is signed with Sanford Health, it would be a shift for UND, which has long used Altru Health System for physician services.

Specifics of a new contract will not be known until one is signed.

"Sanford Health has been notified of the intent to sign an agreement with the University of North Dakota for the right to provide orthopedic and sports medicine services to UND student-athletes," Sanford Health said in a statement. "We look forward to finalizing the agreement."

Sanford Health has clinics in Grand Forks and East Grand Forks. It also purchased a 67.5 acre plot of land in southern Grand Forks last year.

Altru Health System is in the process of building a new $475 million hospital on Columbia Road.

"We are proud of the support we’ve provided UND Athletics for many years, and are grateful to our providers who have dedicated their time to improving the lives of UND athletes," said Annie Bonzer, the director of marketing and public relations for Altru Health System. "The results of the process showcased that the quality of care and support our team has provided was our strength, and the decision was more so due to financial contributions. Our team and organization will continue to focus on providing high-quality care to those we serve, including the athletes in our community."

Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
Gophers coach Lindsay Whalen gives instruction on a defensive possession during Minnesota’s 105-54 victory over Chicago State on Dec. 12, 2022.
College
Gophers paid Lindsay Whalen a ‘termination fee’ of $215K
June 14, 2023 02:22 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
IMG_20230614_130042.jpg
UND Hockey
UND teammates remember three-sport standout Rob Mihulka
June 14, 2023 02:10 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
092321 S GFH UNDHKYMEDIADAY LouisJamernik AshtonCalder MarkSenden01.jpg
UND Hockey
Get to know the 2023-24 UND hockey players' numbers
June 12, 2023 10:47 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
061223 Herald Pulitzer Mike Maidenberg Mike Jacobs.jpg
Members Only
Community
25 years after Pulitzer, Herald employees past and present mark anniversary
June 12, 2023 07:02 AM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
05xx23 RogerSmith2.jpg
Members Only
Business
East Grand Forks construction worker Roger Smith has 'stood the test of time'
June 14, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Sam Easter
A group of people in ball caps and yellow shirts pose in front of the frame of a home.
Minnesota
Barnesville Habitat for Humanity build named in memory of local Lion
June 14, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Kevin Wallevand
JARROD ADAMS.jpg
Local
Jury finds Grand Forks man guilty of kidnapping, attempted gross sexual imposition
June 14, 2023 05:37 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly