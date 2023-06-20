UND hires former men's basketball player Travis Bledsoe as assistant women's coach

GRAND FORKS — The UND women's basketball program has hired a new assistant coach with plenty of familiarity to Grand Forks.

UND has hired former men's player Travis Bledsoe to return to Grand Forks as an assistant coach for Mallory Bernhard.

"I am incredibly excited to bring a coach of Travis's caliber to our program," said Bernhard. "Coach Bledsoe not only has seen success everywhere he has been, but he bleeds green and white. The impact of his passion for this university and to pour into our student-athletes will be felt immediately. It is great to welcome Coach Bledsoe back to Grand Forks."

Bledsoe most recently served as the head coach of the Anoka-Ramsey Community College men's basketball program for the 2022-23 season. He led the team to a 13-11 record that ended in overtime in the NJCAA Regional XIII Semifinals.

Prior to stepping into the collegiate ranks, Bledsoe was the head boys' basketball coach at his alma mater DeLaSalle High School from 2017 until 2022, guiding the Islanders to five consecutive section championships, earning four section coach of the year honors, capturing the Tri-Metro Conference title a three times and claiming the Minnesota State Class AAA crown in 2019.

He also spent time on the girls side of the prep basketball circuit, winning Class AAAA Assistant Coach of the Year honors with Centennial in 2016.

"I'm extremely blessed and grateful for the opportunity to coach alongside my longtime friend Mallory Bernhard as her assistant coach back where it all started for me at UND," said Bledsoe. "I have so many great memories of my time at UND, especially playing at the Betty in front of these amazing fans and rocking the green and white as a member of the men's basketball team. I can't wait to help the women's basketball program continue their history of success on and off the court. I started my coaching career at Centennial where I coached a handful of Division I girls during my time, including Claire Orth."

The Minneapolis, Minn., native also worked with the WNBA's Minnesota Lynx, as a member of the men's scout team and practice manager. His main job was assisting with on-court basketball training and on-court scouting reports during the Lynx 2013, 2015 and 2017 championship seasons.

"During my early coaching career, I spent time working closely with the Minnesota Lynx from 2013-17 as part of the Scout Team/Player Development," said Bledsoe. "During that time, I worked with WNBA Champions/Gold Medalist Maya Moore, Lindsay Whalen, Seimone Augustus, Rebecca Brunson, Sylvia Fowles, Jim Petersen and Head Coach Cheryl Reeves helping with player and team scouts during practice, regular season and playoffs. I look forward to sharing the knowledge and experience I've gained throughout my time working with some of the best women's Basketball players and coaches in the WNBA."

Bledsoe attended UND from 2005-10. During his playing time, he was named to the all-Great West Team in 2010, eclipsing the 1,000-point mark with 1,130 points in 107 career games to sit 30th all-time in scoring.

Bledsoe ranks second in program history for career three-point percentage (.438) while also holding top-10 marks in triples made (184, sixth) and attempted (420, eighth). After graduation, Bledsoe played professional basketball in the Czech Republic.