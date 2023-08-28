UND football's new defensive emphasis nearing debut

GRAND FORKS — Joel Schwenzfeier, UND's new defensive coordinator, has been in the program's 3-4 defensive scheme nearly every year since 2006 when he was playing 9-man football in Hallock, Minn.

Schwenzfeier was a four-year regular during his UND playing days, then a longtime position coach before being promoted to defensive coordinator this offseason following the surprise departure of Brett Holinka.

The 3-4 system remains in Grand Forks, but each defensive coordinator puts his own imprint on the scheme.

The new era of the Fighting Hawks' defense hasn't been tested, but the themes laid out by Schwenzfeier are becoming clear as UND prepares for Saturday's season opener at 3 p.m. against Drake at the Alerus Center.

The biggest buzzword Schwenzfeier, staff and players have used about the defense in 2023: simplify.

But what is that looking like?

"When you simplify the game plan, guys can play faster and that develops confidence," UND senior linebacker and captain Ted Mulin said. "With confidence and playing fast, turnovers happen. Guys are confident they'll make a big play."

UND's defense went from ranking fourth in scoring in the Missouri Valley Football Conference in 2021 to ninth in scoring in 2022.

UND's defense had just six interceptions last season, which was the second-lowest total in the league. The Hawks also ranked seventh in sacks generated.

"We gave up too many explosive plays," Mulin said. "We're focusing on the details of how we did things wrong and how do we fix it."

Mulin, a sixth-year senior, has experienced three defensive coordinators now between Eric Schmidt, Holinka and Schwenzfeier.

"(Schwenzfeier) is really allowing guys to play to strengths and understanding what guys are good at and excel at ... and then it's how can we turn that into what we can do well as a defense," Mulin said. "He's understanding the tools he has. I'm excited to see how he continues to do that throughout the season."

UND coach Bubba Schweigert said this offseason his defensive staff has stressed the fundamentals.

"Getting turnovers are a big deal, and we've celebrated those both on the field and watching film at night," Schweigert said. "In practice, you want the offense to take care of the ball, but we also want to create turnovers and make a big deal of that.

"We're also doing a better job of teaching our base defense and why we're doing it. We're helping our guys — we'll have to play some younger guys — and when you play younger guys, it has to be simple to play fast. When guys are thinking too much you can't play fast."

Ultimately, it's time for the new defensive teachings to face a new opponent.

"Everything you're practicing is to be tested on Saturdays," Schweigert said. "We're looking forward to that test."