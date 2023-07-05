UND football's 2024 recruiting class expands to seven

GRAND FORKS — A safety from Wisconsin and two offensive linemen from Iowa are the latest additions to the UND football program's 2024 recruiting class, which has grown to seven members.

Sam Ostrenga of Sun Prairie East High School (Wis.), a 5-foot-11 safety, has committed to UND from a familiar spot for Fighting Hawks fans.

Ostrenga, whose brother Addison Ostrenga is a tight end at Iowa, played the 2022 high school season with UND 2023 quarterback prospect Jerry Kaminski.

Kaminski, whose dad Brian is the head coach at Sun Prairie East, received the Wisconsin Sports Network's Dave Krieg Award, given to the state's top senior quarterback.

UND has had success recruiting Sun Prairie even before Kaminski. Current UND safety Kadon Kauppinen and former linebacker Caden White were teammates at Sun Prairie (before it split into East and West).

In addition to Ostrenga, UND has landed commitments from Iowa offensive linemen William Stobbe of Waukee and Jonah Reiling of Lisbon.

Stobbe, 6-foot-3 and 275 pounds, also held an offer from Yale and a preferred walk-on offer from the University of Iowa.

Reiling, 6-4 and 285 pounds, is projected as an interior offensive lineman.

Under offensive line coach Joe Pawlak, UND has targeted more offensive linemen from Iowa.

Prior to arriving at UND in 2019, Pawlak spent three seasons as a graduate assistant at the University of Iowa.

UND coaches have delivered positive reviews of 2022 Iowa offensive line prospects Cade Borud and Liam Becher.

UND 2024 recruiting class