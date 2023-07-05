Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

UND football's 2024 recruiting class expands to seven

A safety from a familiar program in Sun Prairie, Wis., along with two offensive linemen from Iowa are the latest Fighting Hawks football commitments.

Ostrengacrop.jpg
UND recruit Sam Ostrenga of Sun Prairie High School (Wis.) poses with UND offensive coordinator Danny Freund during a campus visit.
Submitted photo.
Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Today at 9:26 AM

GRAND FORKS — A safety from Wisconsin and two offensive linemen from Iowa are the latest additions to the UND football program's 2024 recruiting class, which has grown to seven members.

Sam Ostrenga of Sun Prairie East High School (Wis.), a 5-foot-11 safety, has committed to UND from a familiar spot for Fighting Hawks fans.

Ostrenga, whose brother Addison Ostrenga is a tight end at Iowa, played the 2022 high school season with UND 2023 quarterback prospect Jerry Kaminski.

Kaminski, whose dad Brian is the head coach at Sun Prairie East, received the Wisconsin Sports Network's Dave Krieg Award, given to the state's top senior quarterback.

UND has had success recruiting Sun Prairie even before Kaminski. Current UND safety Kadon Kauppinen and former linebacker Caden White were teammates at Sun Prairie (before it split into East and West).

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to Ostrenga, UND has landed commitments from Iowa offensive linemen William Stobbe of Waukee and Jonah Reiling of Lisbon.

Stobbe, 6-foot-3 and 275 pounds, also held an offer from Yale and a preferred walk-on offer from the University of Iowa.

Reiling, 6-4 and 285 pounds, is projected as an interior offensive lineman.

Under offensive line coach Joe Pawlak, UND has targeted more offensive linemen from Iowa.

Prior to arriving at UND in 2019, Pawlak spent three seasons as a graduate assistant at the University of Iowa.

UND coaches have delivered positive reviews of 2022 Iowa offensive line prospects Cade Borud and Liam Becher.

UND 2024 recruiting class

  • Gunnar Lym, S, Bennington, Neb.
  • Erick Paye, DE/OLB, Grand Forks
  • Tray Kuntz, TE, Grand Forks (PWO)
  • Deng Deng, WR, Tokio, N.D. (Four Winds High School)
  • Sam Ostrenga, S, Sun Prairie, Wis.
  • William Stobbe, OL, Waukee, Iowa
  • Jonah Reiling, OL, Lisbon, Iowa
Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Miller has covered sports at the Grand Forks Herald since 2004 and was the state sportswriter of the year in 2019 and 2022.

His primary beat is UND football but also reports on a variety of UND sports and local preps.

He can be reached at (701) 780-1121, tmiller@gfherald.com or on Twitter at @tommillergf.
What To Read Next
010923.S.FF.NDSUfootball
Men's Sports
Sources: 2024 FCS title game returning to national televison and back on a Sunday
3h ago
 · 
By  Dom Izzo
121322 S GFH UNDWBB6.jpg
College
UND women's basketball adds 6-foot-3 center as Canadian recruiting continues to grow
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Miller
2021-10-17T091400Z_947611657_MT1USATODAY16974222_RTRMADP_3_NHL-WINNIPEG-JETS-AT-SAN-JOSE-SHARKS.JPG
UND Hockey
Jasper Weatherby signs with Nashville Predators
1d ago
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
North Dakota University System
North Dakota
Higher-ed leaders concerned about potential enrollment impact of new Minnesota scholarship program
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Banish
dwanwhiteowl
Minnesota
'Gave my sister her death sentence:' Family pushes for change after Thief River Falls woman dies in jail
1d ago
 · 
By  Matt Henson
2443145+040816.N.FNS_.BurgumLtGov.jpg
North Dakota
Former Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford says Doug Burgum's run will promote 'the good story about North Dakota'
3h ago
 · 
By  Korrie Wenzel
GF Public Library .jpg
North Dakota
Public libraries in region still figuring out next steps moving forward following passage of House Bill 1205
2h ago
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast