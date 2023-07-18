6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tuesday, July 18

Sports College

UND football picks up verbal from Wisconsin's leading rusher

Colton Brunell led Columbus to a 14-0 record and a state championship last season while running for 2,897 yards.

ColtonBrunell.jpg
Colton Brunell, of Columbus, Wis., has committed to play college football at UND.
Submitted photo
Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Today at 10:10 AM

GRAND FORKS — The UND football program found an ideal workhorse running back in 2022 with transfer Tyler Hoosman, who had a mixture of power and agility.

The Fighting Hawks picked up a verbal commitment from a running back over the weekend, and he said the UND coaching staff saw Hoosman-like qualities in him.

Running back Colton Brunell, of Columbus, Wis., who led the state of Wisconsin in rushing yards in 2022, has committed to UND.

Brunell, who's 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, ran for 2,897 yards on 319 carries with 43 touchdowns last season. The first-team all-state selection ran for 9.1 yards per carry. For his high school career, Brunell has 5,118 yards and 74 touchdowns.

"I'm more of a power back but also agile and can see the field," said Brunell, who also had a Division I offer from Illinois State. "I wouldn't just say I'm a downhill runner. I can make a move and do things in open space."

011420.s.gfh.Miller.jpg
Tom Miller

Brunell, who plays on both sides of the ball and is a standout linebacker, led Columbus to a 14-0 season and a state championship at the Division 4 level. It was Columbus' first state football championship since 1996.

In the state title game, Brunell ran for 186 yards on 38 carries and two touchdowns. Columbus beat three-time defending state champion Catholic Memorial 23-21 at a snowy Camp Randall in Madison.

Brunell's single-season rushing total was the fifth-best in a single season in state history, according to WisSports.

Brunell said he made a strong connection with the Fighting Hawks' coaching staff.

"They were so good working with me," he said. "That helped me with my decision. They're also a good business school and that's what I want to get into."

Brunell enters his senior season need roughly 1,800 yards to break the Wisconsin all-time career rushing record. The record is held by Tyler Tenner of Racine Lutheran, who had 6,932 rushing yards from 2016-19.

Brunell is the 10th verbal commitment of the 2024 recruiting class. He's the first running back in the group and third member from Wisconsin.

UND's other two Wisconsin commitments are from Sun Prairie, Wis., in safety Sam Ostrenga and offensive tackle Alton Williams. Columbus and Sun Prairie are 15 minutes apart.

UND 2024 recruiting class

  • Gunnar Lym, S, Bennington, Neb.
  • Erick Paye, DE/OLB, Grand Forks
  • Tray Kuntz, TE, Grand Forks (PWO)
  • Deng Deng, WR, Tokio, N.D. (Four Winds High School)
  • Sam Ostrenga, S, Sun Prairie, Wis.
  • William Stobbe, OL, Waukee, Iowa
  • Jonah Reiling, OL, Lisbon, Iowa
  • Brennen Blegen, DL, Van Horne, Iowa
  • Alton Williams, OL, Sun Prairie, Wis.
  • Colton Brunell, RB, Columbus, Wis.
Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Miller has covered sports at the Grand Forks Herald since 2004 and was the state sportswriter of the year in 2019 and 2022.

His primary beat is UND football but also reports on a variety of UND sports and local preps.

He can be reached at (701) 780-1121, tmiller@gfherald.com or on Twitter at @tommillergf.
