Sports College

UND football names captains for the 2023 season

The Fighting Hawks selected Tommy Schuster, Bo Belquist, Donny Ventrelli, Ted Mullin and C.J. Siegel.

030521 S GFH UNDFB-14.jpg
Redshirt freshman quarterback Tommy Schuster looks for a teammate to pass to in the first quarter of Thursday's home football game against the South Dakota Coyotes.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
Today at 1:17 PM

GRAND FORKS — For the first time in five years, a UND quarterback will be captain.

The Fighting Hawks named their five captains on Wednesday, led by first-time captains in quarterback Tommy Schuster and wide receiver Bo Belquist. Returning captains include cornerback C.J. Siegel, offensive lineman Donny Ventrelli and linebacker Ted Mullin.

More UND football

Andrew Zimmerman in 2018 was the last time a UND quarterback was a team captain.

Schuster has evolved into a team leader after starting every game at quarterback the last three seasons. Last season, Schuster became UND's all-time record holder for passing yards in a career (6,819), all-time completions (635) and Division I touchdown passes (44).

In 2022, he ranked No. 2 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference and No. 8 nationally in completion percentage, completing 68.8 percent of his passes.

Belquist, a native of New Rockford, N.D., has appeared in 28 games and ranks fifth in UND Division I career receptions with 140. He finished the year ranked No. 3 in the MVFC in receptions per game (5.2), while hauling in a team-high in receptions (63), receiving yards (811) and receiving touchdowns (6).

Mullin started all 12 games in 2022 and piled up 29 total tackles.

Siegel has 40 starts at defensive back in his UND career. He's tied for sixth in UND's record books for career interceptions with five and sits tied for seventh in career pass breakups with 21. Last season, he started all 12 games at defensive back and piled up 46 total tackles to rank fifth on the team.

Ventrelli, who has received 38 starts in his career, was named First Team Preseason All-MVFC and was also a first team selection by Phil Steele.

The Fighting Hawks open the season Sept. 2 at 3 p.m. against Drake at the Alerus Center.

Miller has covered sports at the Grand Forks Herald since 2004 and was the state sportswriter of the year in 2019 and 2022.

His primary beat is UND football but also reports on a variety of UND sports and local preps.

He can be reached at (701) 780-1121, tmiller@gfherald.com or on Twitter at @tommillergf.
