UND football names captains for the 2023 season

GRAND FORKS — For the first time in five years, a UND quarterback will be captain.

The Fighting Hawks named their five captains on Wednesday, led by first-time captains in quarterback Tommy Schuster and wide receiver Bo Belquist. Returning captains include cornerback C.J. Siegel, offensive lineman Donny Ventrelli and linebacker Ted Mullin.

Andrew Zimmerman in 2018 was the last time a UND quarterback was a team captain.

Schuster has evolved into a team leader after starting every game at quarterback the last three seasons. Last season, Schuster became UND's all-time record holder for passing yards in a career (6,819), all-time completions (635) and Division I touchdown passes (44).

In 2022, he ranked No. 2 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference and No. 8 nationally in completion percentage, completing 68.8 percent of his passes.

Belquist, a native of New Rockford, N.D., has appeared in 28 games and ranks fifth in UND Division I career receptions with 140. He finished the year ranked No. 3 in the MVFC in receptions per game (5.2), while hauling in a team-high in receptions (63), receiving yards (811) and receiving touchdowns (6).

Mullin started all 12 games in 2022 and piled up 29 total tackles.

Siegel has 40 starts at defensive back in his UND career. He's tied for sixth in UND's record books for career interceptions with five and sits tied for seventh in career pass breakups with 21. Last season, he started all 12 games at defensive back and piled up 46 total tackles to rank fifth on the team.

Ventrelli, who has received 38 starts in his career, was named First Team Preseason All-MVFC and was also a first team selection by Phil Steele.

The Fighting Hawks open the season Sept. 2 at 3 p.m. against Drake at the Alerus Center.