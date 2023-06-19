UND football lands first commitment of 2024 class with Nebraska safety

GRAND FORKS — The UND football program has its first verbal commitment of the 2024 recruiting class.

Gunnar Lym, a 6-foot, 180-pound safety from Bennington (Neb.), committed Monday following a campus visit last week.

Lym had 92 tackles, three interceptions and 14 pass breakups as a junior at Bennington. He also had more than 600 yards and three touchdowns while returning punts and kicks.

"The coaches are really good guys and want the best for the players," Lym said. "The university, you can tell the community really cares about it. It seems like a great place."

Bennington, about 15 miles northwest of Omaha, is a back-to-back state champion at the second-highest level (Class B) in Nebraska, carrying a 26-game winning streak into 2023.

"My football IQ is pretty high," Lym said. "I think my closing speed on routes is pretty good, and I come up in the run game."

Lym is also a starter on the Bennington basketball team. He went out for track for the first time last season, as well.

UND has started its summer prospect camps, where many of the scholarship offers take place. Late June is typically when the Fighting Hawks' recruiting classes start to take shape.

It's the second year in a row a safety is the first commitment of the recruiting class. Tyler Erkman, of Lake Zurich, Ill., was the first commitment in the 2023 recruiting class.

Erkman was the lone safety signed in the 2023 recruiting class. During the spring, UND started Gardner-Webb transfer Malachi Buckner and fifth-year senior Kadon Kauppinen at the safety positions.

Sammy Fort, who missed most of last season with a knee injury after getting hurt at Nebraska, is expected to push for a starting job in 2023, as well. Fort sat out spring ball as he continued his rehab.

Cole Davis and Jett Sutton are the underclassmen options at safety. Davis played on special teams in 2022, recovering a punt block for a touchdown at Youngstown State, while Sutton redshirted in his first season.

The 2023 season will see a new defensive coordinator for UND. Joel Schwenzfeier was promoted from position coach to calling the plays earlier this offseason.