UND football lands commitment from 6-foot-8, 290-pound tackle from familiar Wisconsin high school

GRAND FORKS — The UND football program's quarterback of the future may be true freshman Jerry Kaminski of Sun Prairie East High School in Wisconsin.

It appears Kaminski will have two former Sun Prairie East teammates joining him in Grand Forks in 2024.

On Saturday, the Fighting Hawks received a commitment from Sun Prairie East 6-foot-8, 290-pound offensive tackle Alton Williams.

Sun Prairie East safety Sam Ostrenga committed to UND earlier this summer.

"They have a great program," Williams said of why Sun Prairie East player seem to be drawn to UND. "All of the coaches have been there a long time. They're not switching up coaches. Once you commit, they don't change up from the way they were when they were recruiting you. It's just always good vibes and working hard. There's no negativity, it's just pure football."

Before Kaminski, the Sun Prairie pioneers were prep teammates Caden White and Kadon Kauppinen. White was a valuable inside linebacker for the Hawks, while Kauppinen has seen lots of playing time, too, and has one more season at safety for UND.

Williams, who attended UND's June prospect camp, said he loved having Kaminski as a teammate.

"Awesome," Williams said of Kaminski. "The relationship he had with everyone and his leadership ... everyone followed him. His decision-making was amazing."

Kaminski's dad Brian is the head coach at Sun Prairie East.

UND's 2024 recruiting class has reached nine members. Williams is the third offensive linemen in the class, although Iowa linemen Jonah Reiling and William Stobbe are projected as interior linemen in college.

The recruiting class is expected to grow over the coming weeks, too, as UND held another prospect camp in Grand Forks on Saturday.

UND 2024 recruiting class