UND football hires veteran coach and Alumni Association fundraiser Tom Dosch to lead outside linebackers

GRAND FORKS — The UND football program will have a first-time play-caller in 2023 under new defensive coordinator Joel Schwenzfeier.

The young defensive coordinator will receive some help from a veteran coach with decades of experience.

UND has filled out its defensive staff by hiring Tom Dosch, who most recently worked with the UND Alumni Association, to coach outside linebackers, the school announced Friday.

Dosch fills the role vacated when former defensive coordinator Brett Holinka resigned from his position in February. UND promoted Schwenzfeier, leaving an opening for a position coach.

Holinka has yet to publicly accept a new coaching position elsewhere.

Dosch was head coach at then-named Jamestown College from 2004 to 2007 and Northern State from 2010 to 2019.

Dosch was also the inside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator at Southern Illinois in 2008 and 2009.

At Northern State, Dosch took over a program that went 2-9 in 2009 before he arrived. By his fifth season, the Wolves went 8-3 as Dosch was named the NSIC Coach of the Year.

Dosch was let go by Northern State after a 6-5 season in 2019.

He then joined the UND Alumni Association and served as radio analyst for the Fighting Hawks football program.

Prior to his coaching career, Dosch was a four-year letterwinner and two-year starter at Dickinson State. He also spent two seasons with the basketball program.