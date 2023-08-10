UND football fall camp Day 8: Punting, kicking jobs still up for grabs

GRAND FORKS — At the end of Thursday's UND football practice, Fighting Hawks kicker C.J. Elrichs lined up a 32-yard field goal, drilled it down the middle and was mobbed by teammates and coaches.

The Fighting Hawks hope they can celebrate their specialists like that throughout the 2023 season. However, who's going to handle the kicking and punting duties remains up for grabs.

"All jobs are open, and we tell that to guys," UND special teams coach Shawn Kostich said.

The only specialist returning with meaningful experience is senior kicker Brady Stevens, who has handled the bulk of the kicking duties the past two years.

Stevens was 45-for-45 on extra points in 2022 and 9-for-13 on field goals. His only misses were from beyond 40 yards. Elrichs, a redshirt freshman, will push Stevens for playing time.

"I don't think we had the same kickoff production (in 2022) as we did in 2021," Kostich said. "There's a good competition there. We're going to keep putting Brady and C.J. out there. It's going to be a group (coaching) decision. We want everyone on staff's input because it affects everybody."

At punter, UND is in a new era after five seasons of Cade Peterson. Luke Silvernale spent last season learning behind Peterson, while rookie Sam Klestinski is also pressing for the No. 1 job.

"It's a great battle," Kostich said. "I think it's going to go down to the very end, and I think that's a good thing. I like them both."

A new rule in the Missouri Valley Football Conference could benefit the special teams. The MVFC raised the allotted number of travel members of a football program from 64 to 70.

"I'm fired up about that," Kostich said. "In the past, you might be asking (tight end Alex Cloyd) to be taught how to punt. If something happens now, you can have a backup plan."

Day 8 notes

Details: UND practiced in shorts and helmets indoors from 8:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Pollard Center.

Play of the day: True freshman quarterback Jerry Kaminski threw a perfect deep ball to South Dakota transfer wide receiver Wesley Eliodor.

Keep an eye on: True freshman wide receiver Michael Gross of Eden Prairie made a number of plays down the field on Thursday.

Quick hitters