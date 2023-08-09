UND football fall camp Day 7: Defensive line transfers providing bulk

GRAND FORKS — The UND football team's run defense held up much of the 2022 season, holding Northern Iowa, Northern Arizona, Missouri State, South Dakota State, Abilene Christian and South Dakota to few than 125 rushing yards.

Two giant opponent rushing totals, however, are hard to ignore. UND gave up 363 rushing yards to North Dakota State in the regular-season finale and then surrendered 330 to Weber State to open the FCS playoffs.

A major focus this offseason was to address size on the defensive line. Enter FBS transfers Jeffrey Griffin Jr. of Northern Illinois and Jake Saltonstall of New Mexico.

Griffin Jr. is a fifth-year senior nose guard at 6-foot and 315 pounds. Saltonstall is a senior defensive end at 6-4 and 270 pounds.

UND defensive lineman Jake Saltonstall rushes toward teammate Sam Hagen (75) during a spring football practice at the Fritz Pollard Jr. Athletic Center in Grand Forks on Friday, March 3, 2023. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

Griffin Jr. broke UND's all-time bench press record (460 pounds) this offseason. The old record for nose guards was set by Mark Callahan in 1996. The overall record was a tie at 455 pounds between offensive linemen Jason Childs (1991) and Kyle Hergel (2020).

ADVERTISEMENT

"They're fitting really well and doing a good job," UND defensive line coach Austin Flyger said. "They work hard every day but they have to keep working to learn the plan and getting better. They've played a lot of ball and have things they can add to the group."

The two transfers bring to UND some experience at the FBS level. Griffin Jr. appeared in 34 games at NIU and made 28 tackles. Saltonstall played in 31 games, piling up 75 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

Flyger likes his depth at nose guard with Griffin Jr., junior Craig Orlando (6-3, 290) and senior Elijah Beach (6-3, 290).

"Those guys are base down guys who are going to be out there on first and second downs," Flyger said. "Griff brings a size dimension. Against bigger sets, we can get bigger bodies."

Day 7 notes

Details: UND practiced indoors Wednesday at the Pollard Center from 8:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in shorts and helmets.

Play of the day: While wearing a GoPro for UND athletics' video department, UND corner C.J. Siegel picked off a deep ball from Tommy Schuster intended for Caden Dennis.

Keep an eye on: Wesley Eliodor, the transfer wide receiver from South Dakota, started fall camp a little quiet but started to make plays Wednesday in a variety of roles.

Quick hitters