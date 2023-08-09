Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
UND football fall camp Day 7: Defensive line transfers providing bulk

The Hawks added two FBS transfers on the defensive line in hopes of adding physical punch

030423 S GFH UNDFB0165.jpg
UND defensive lineman Jeffrey Griffin Jr. strips the ball away from teammate Jaelen Johnson (99) during a morning spring football practice at the Fritz Pollard Jr. Athletic Center in Grand Forks on Friday, March 3, 2023.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Today at 2:52 PM

GRAND FORKS — The UND football team's run defense held up much of the 2022 season, holding Northern Iowa, Northern Arizona, Missouri State, South Dakota State, Abilene Christian and South Dakota to few than 125 rushing yards.

Two giant opponent rushing totals, however, are hard to ignore. UND gave up 363 rushing yards to North Dakota State in the regular-season finale and then surrendered 330 to Weber State to open the FCS playoffs.

A major focus this offseason was to address size on the defensive line. Enter FBS transfers Jeffrey Griffin Jr. of Northern Illinois and Jake Saltonstall of New Mexico.

Griffin Jr. is a fifth-year senior nose guard at 6-foot and 315 pounds. Saltonstall is a senior defensive end at 6-4 and 270 pounds.

030423 S GFH UNDFB0082.jpg
UND defensive lineman Jake Saltonstall rushes toward teammate Sam Hagen (75) during a spring football practice at the Fritz Pollard Jr. Athletic Center in Grand Forks on Friday, March 3, 2023.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

Griffin Jr. broke UND's all-time bench press record (460 pounds) this offseason. The old record for nose guards was set by Mark Callahan in 1996. The overall record was a tie at 455 pounds between offensive linemen Jason Childs (1991) and Kyle Hergel (2020).

"They're fitting really well and doing a good job," UND defensive line coach Austin Flyger said. "They work hard every day but they have to keep working to learn the plan and getting better. They've played a lot of ball and have things they can add to the group."

The two transfers bring to UND some experience at the FBS level. Griffin Jr. appeared in 34 games at NIU and made 28 tackles. Saltonstall played in 31 games, piling up 75 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

Flyger likes his depth at nose guard with Griffin Jr., junior Craig Orlando (6-3, 290) and senior Elijah Beach (6-3, 290).

"Those guys are base down guys who are going to be out there on first and second downs," Flyger said. "Griff brings a size dimension. Against bigger sets, we can get bigger bodies."

Day 7 notes

Details: UND practiced indoors Wednesday at the Pollard Center from 8:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in shorts and helmets.

Play of the day: While wearing a GoPro for UND athletics' video department, UND corner C.J. Siegel picked off a deep ball from Tommy Schuster intended for Caden Dennis.

Keep an eye on: Wesley Eliodor, the transfer wide receiver from South Dakota, started fall camp a little quiet but started to make plays Wednesday in a variety of roles.

Quick hitters

  • A few players with minor injuries returned to practice on Wednesday including redshirt freshman Jack Baretz at inside linebacker and junior Canadian transfer Dolapo Egunjobi on the offensive line.
  • True freshman linebacker Emmet Wolf, of Park Ridge, Ill., is no longer on the roster.
  • UND's experimental centers, likely taking snaps just for emergency readiness, struggled in team drills.
  • Safety Cole Davis, who has missed some time with a minor injury, was back and intercepted a pass on Wednesday.
  • Luke Skokna exploded through running holes, continuing to turn heads with the explosion fans haven't seen in more than a year.
  • Grand Forks Red River product Paine Parks had an interception when tight end Haydn Stay couldn't snag a tough ball from Trey Feeney. UND's inside linebackers would benefit in 2023 if Parks can step forward and handle the physical position in just his second season.
  • Tommy Schuster connected twice with Bo Belquist for long touchdown passes.
  • Safety Kadon Kauppinen came up with an impressive pass breakup when Schuster tried a long bomb for Red Wilson.
  • Potential starting corner Edmund Ocansey intercepted a Feeney pass late in practice.
  • Adam Poncelet, a true freshman wide receiver from Goodhue, Minn., made his first big play of fall camp with a catch of a Jerry Kaminski pass.
  • UND avoided a dangerous play when true freshman linebacker Lance Rucker accidentally collided with junior tight end Max Gunderson who was out on a passing route. Gunderson took the worst of the wreck.
Miller has covered sports at the Grand Forks Herald since 2004 and was the state sportswriter of the year in 2019 and 2022.

His primary beat is UND football but also reports on a variety of UND sports and local preps.

He can be reached at (701) 780-1121, tmiller@gfherald.com or on Twitter at @tommillergf.
