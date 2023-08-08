UND football fall camp Day 6: Tommy Schuster developing rapport with receivers

GRAND FORKS — UND has 14 wide receivers on its 2023 football roster and only two of those receivers — Bo Belquist and Red Wilson — caught more than 18 passes last year for the Fighting Hawks.

With the graduation of Garett Maag, who's now with the Minnesota Vikings, UND and four-year starting quarterback Tommy Schuster are sifting through a bunch of inexperienced options hoping for playing time.

"It has been good so far," said Schuster, who threw for more than 2,700 yards last season. "With Garett leaving, there's new opportunity for the younger guys in their second and third years ... they're stepping up and making plays."

UND added one seasoned transfer in senior Wesley Eliodor, a 6-foot speedster from the University of South Dakota. Eliodor, who had a touchdown catch against UND in the Alerus Center last season, led USD with 30 catches for 482 yards and six touchdowns in 2022.

"He's a good receiver overall," Schuster said. "He's a veteran and knows the game. He'll be able to work scramble drill well. Good hands. Six-year guy and any time you can add a guy like that who has established himself already in the Missouri Valley, it's good for your offense. He can do stuff downfield. He beat us deep last year, so he's shown it on film. He can do some of everything for us."

ADVERTISEMENT

Eliodor, as well as sophomore Caden Dennis, could give the Hawks more of a deep threat than UND has possessed in recent years. Dennis, who's 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, appeared in eight games as a true freshman last season, catching 11 passes for 134 yards.

"We have a lot of guys with versatile skill sets," Schuster said. "Any time you have a good, deep group of guys that can do some of everything, it expands the playbook."

UND is also expecting steps forward from junior Jack Wright (18 catches, 216 yards), sophomore Nate DeMontagnac (five catches, 52 yards) and sophomore Nick Kupfer (six catches, 60 yards). Junior Elijah Klein, a 6-6 Mandan product, didn't catch any passes last season but has the chance to make an impact when healthy.

Among UND's four true freshman wide receivers, Korey Tai of Glen Ellyn, Ill., has made the most plays during fall camp.

Schuster, UND's record holder in passing yards in a career, all-time completions and Division I touchdown passes thrown, said he focused on sharpening all areas of his game this offseason.

"I did a little more running last year," Schuster said. "I'm always looking for waays to extend plays but also staying in the pocket to make throws when you have to. You can always improve your accuracy and knowledge of the game. It's a year older and you can always grow if you're watching film and putting in the work."

Day 6 notes

Details: UND practiced from 8:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The Hawks were outside for the second time this fall and in full pads for the first time. Temperatures were around 70 degrees with a smoky air.

Play of the day: Red Wilson made a difficult one-handed catch on an out route when a pass from Trey Feeney appeared to be just outside his reach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keep an eye on: Safety Malachi Buckner was active Tuesday and appears to be moving around better than his first season in Grand Forks in 2022 when he transferred from Gardner-Webb.

Quick hitters