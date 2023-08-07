Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Monday, August 7

Sports College

UND football fall camp Day 5: Hawks ready for full pads

UND's first practice in full pads this fall will take place Tuesday morning outside the Pollard Center.

UND quarterback Tommy Schuster passes the ball during the opening practice of fall camp on Aug. 2, 2023, for the Fighting Hawks at the Fritz Pollard Athletic Center.
Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Today at 1:30 PM

GRAND FORKS — The UND football program doesn't spend a lot of time hitting one another during fall camp practices.

Much of the time is spent going through drills in which the focus is to keep your teammates on their feet.

Getting to Week 1 as healthy as possible is one of the primary goals of fall camp.

However, in order to learn everything you can about your roster, the coaching staff has to pick certain times to ramp up the contact. That's what is ahead for the Fighting Hawks on Tuesday as UND will be in full pads for the first time with a morning practice outdoors on the grass field to the south of the Fritz Pollard Jr. Athletic Center.

"First day of full pads, we want to see energy and excitement," UND coach Bubba Schweigert said. "We want to see guys working hard to learn our system and pay attention to details. Sometimes when you put the pads on, guys forget about the details. We want to lock in to the playcall on offense and defense, and see how we can execute."

Day 5 notes

Details: UND practiced indoors at the Pollard Center in helmets and shorts on Monday morning from 8:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Play of the day: UND true freshman Korey Tai put a defender on skates when he caught a quick pass in the flats and juked his way free.

Keep an eye on: Max Gunderson was busy in Monday's practice as the tight end from Detroit Lakes caught a number of long passes.

Quick hitters

  • Elijah Klein, the 6-foot-7 wide receiver from Mandan, has shown dominant stretches at practices. Most importantly for Klein, he appears to be as healthy as he has been in his career.
  • Safety Sammy Fort, back after missing nearly all of 2022 with a severe knee injury, has continued a strong fall camp and broke up a pass during team drills.
  • Red Wilson and Luke Skokna showcased their explosiveness on bubble screens.
  • True freshman tight end Noah Gehin made a long catch over the middle on a ball from Tommy Schuster.
  • Schuster tried to connect on a deep ball with South Dakota transfer wide receiver Wesley Eliodor but the play was broken up by safety Malachi Buckner. Both players were slow to get back to their feet but appeared to remain healthy.
  • Young linebackers Hayden Stec (redshirt freshman from Elkhorn, Neb.) and Kellen Kinzer (true freshman from St. Cloud) came up with interceptions.
  • Practice started with UND's kicking battle. Returning starter Brady Stevens missed the long field goal wide left, while C.J. Elrichs connected down the middle of the uprights.
  • UND rotated its offensive line and gave a few non-traditional centers a chance to deliver snaps.
  • The Hawks were ranked No. 17 in the first Stats Perform Top 25 released on Monday.
