UND football fall camp Day 3: Bo Belquist now the veteran leader at wide receiver

GRAND FORKS — During UND football practices, the Fighting Hawks' star players often don't have big days as the coaching staff opts to provide more opportunities for less-proven players.

That didn't stop UND senior wide receiver Bo Belquist on Friday morning.

Belquist caught a number of long balls from UND quarterbacks including two that went for touchdowns during Day 3 of UND football fall camp at the Pollard Center.

"Day 1 and 2 were a little slow, but me and Jack (Wright) were saying keep working hard and balls will come," Belquist said. "The first two days didn't find the zones or the plays. They came today and it felt good to get a couple."

Belquist, a preseason all-Missouri Valley Football Conference pick, has been a four-year regular and with the graduation of veteran wide receiver Garett Maag, who's now with the Minnesota Vikings, there's no doubt Belquist is the leader at wide receiver.

"Time flies," Belquist said. "Jack, Wes (Eliodor) and I grabbed the reins and it's our job to teach them what to do. We have to bring the energy day in and day out and lead them down the right path."

Belquist and Schuster have developed a consistent connection. Belquist enters his senior season with 1,601 yards and 14 touchdowns.

He's elevated his production every season. He averaged 42.5 yards per game as a freshman, 53.5 as a sophomore and 67.6 as a junior.

"I just really love the weapons we have on offense," Belquist said. "Tommy is so smart. He'll draw something up for a play, and we trust they'll work. We have so many playmakers. Someone will be open. Tommy will find the open man and not try to force something."

Day 3 notes

Details: UND practiced from 8:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. inside at the Pollard Center on Friday. Players were in helmets and shorts.

Play of the day: Simon Romfo connected with Belquist twice on deep balls over the top of the UND defense during skelly drills.

Keep an eye on: Elijah Klein, who has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career, was dominant in stretches Friday with passes over the middle to the 6-foot-7 target from Mandan.

