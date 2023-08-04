Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

UND football fall camp Day 3: Bo Belquist now the veteran leader at wide receiver

The New Rockford native enters his fourth season at UND as the unquestioned No. 1 option for fourth-year starting quarterback Tommy Schuster.

110721 S GFH UNDFB-2.jpg
UND quarterback Tommy Schuster (2) connects with wide receiver Bo Belquist (1) on a first quarter throw during a matinee football matchup against Youngstown State at the Alerus Center on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Today at 11:45 AM

GRAND FORKS — During UND football practices, the Fighting Hawks' star players often don't have big days as the coaching staff opts to provide more opportunities for less-proven players.

That didn't stop UND senior wide receiver Bo Belquist on Friday morning.

Belquist caught a number of long balls from UND quarterbacks including two that went for touchdowns during Day 3 of UND football fall camp at the Pollard Center.

"Day 1 and 2 were a little slow, but me and Jack (Wright) were saying keep working hard and balls will come," Belquist said. "The first two days didn't find the zones or the plays. They came today and it felt good to get a couple."

Belquist, a preseason all-Missouri Valley Football Conference pick, has been a four-year regular and with the graduation of veteran wide receiver Garett Maag, who's now with the Minnesota Vikings, there's no doubt Belquist is the leader at wide receiver.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Time flies," Belquist said. "Jack, Wes (Eliodor) and I grabbed the reins and it's our job to teach them what to do. We have to bring the energy day in and day out and lead them down the right path."

Belquist and Schuster have developed a consistent connection. Belquist enters his senior season with 1,601 yards and 14 touchdowns.

He's elevated his production every season. He averaged 42.5 yards per game as a freshman, 53.5 as a sophomore and 67.6 as a junior.

"I just really love the weapons we have on offense," Belquist said. "Tommy is so smart. He'll draw something up for a play, and we trust they'll work. We have so many playmakers. Someone will be open. Tommy will find the open man and not try to force something."

Day 3 notes

Details: UND practiced from 8:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. inside at the Pollard Center on Friday. Players were in helmets and shorts.

Play of the day: Simon Romfo connected with Belquist twice on deep balls over the top of the UND defense during skelly drills.

Keep an eye on: Elijah Klein, who has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career, was dominant in stretches Friday with passes over the middle to the 6-foot-7 target from Mandan.

Quick hitters

  • Tight end Trace Thaden has been moved to the offensive line.
  • Former UND offensive lineman Chris Kuper, now the offensive line coach of the Minnesota Vikings, was at practice and addressed the team.
Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Miller has covered sports at the Grand Forks Herald since 2004 and was the state sportswriter of the year in 2019 and 2022.

His primary beat is UND football but also reports on a variety of UND sports and local preps.

He can be reached at (701) 780-1121, tmiller@gfherald.com or on Twitter at @tommillergf.
What To Read Next
080423.S.FF.NDSUfootballpractice
Men's Sports
Bison 6-foot-7 receiver Zach Mathis ready to lead, thrive entering his 6th season
20h ago
 · 
By  Eric Peterson
080323 UND4.jpg
College
UND football fall camp Day 2: Sammy Fort returns to the mix after missing nearly all of 2022
21h ago
 · 
By  Tom Miller
020323 S GFH UNDWBB0051.jpg
College
UND men’s, women’s basketball regular season schedules announced
22h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Fentanyl-laced pills
North Dakota
St. Cloud woman suspected of bringing El Chapo cartel drugs to North Dakota
4m ago
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
A police officer keeping watch at the scene of a shooting.
Minnesota
West Duluth shooting targets wrong home; owner describes gunfire
56m ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
FSA Crash report
North Dakota
FBI seeks help to solve fatal hit-and-run in North Dakota
1h ago
 · 
By  Forum staff
Bonnie and Gary Mounce
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Cats Incredible participants love ‘that old couple from Nebraska’
4h ago
 · 
By  Brad Dokken